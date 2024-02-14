'You don't fail, you just learn': Teen mom turns millionaire entrepreneur after being a janitor – Face2Face Africa

Roanne Brown’s journey to prominence and power was filled with many challenges. When Brown became pregnant at the age of sixteen, the direction of her life changed. After her formal education ended in high school, she realized she was expecting another child and immediately got a job as a janitor, although it was quite challenging.

After being fired from her job, she promised herself that she would never be in that position again. Brown turned her life around to become a millionaire businessman, branding expert, and creator and CEO of Girl CEO.

The mother entrepreneur began manufacturing hair care products, candles, makeup, and other items, which she sold on Facebook after losing her janitor job. He leveraged his expertise from working for others to start his own successful social media business.

She eventually established herself as the internationally renowned branding expert, businesswoman, professional speaker, author and consultant, Roanne B. Brown began making seven figures a year, without any official business schooling or expertise.

She relied on the skills she honed during several unsuccessful jobs, having been fired several times for not being a model employee. “I want to emphasize that there’s nothing wrong with failing,” she told Forbes. “Failure is the best source of knowledge you can ever experience in life.”

Brown, who hails from Washington, DC, has been able to use her past experiences to educate others through her online educational platform, Girl CEO, which helps women become new CEOs and achieve comparable success. She believes that aspiring women entrepreneurs are underserved in terms of resources and knowledge.

The branding expert and mentor is also an author, having written a best-selling book titled From Mopping Floors to Making Millions on Instagram: 5 Steps to Building an Online Brand.

No matter what everyone else thinks, she has been able to break stereotypes and encourage people to never stray from their goals.

In his interview with Forbes he said, “I think every change starts with a decision. Once you decide and commit to change, nothing can stop you. I decided I wasn’t going to be another statistic and I was going to prove to everyone that just because you have kids, you’re not a failure. Just because you’re a teen mom doesn’t mean you can’t succeed.

“Failure does not exist. You don’t fail, you just learn. I don’t even say the word ‘fail’ anymore,” she said.

Source: face2faceafrica.com