'You dispute all of them?': CNN host reads long list of GOP evidence against Joe Biden in front of White House spokes

CNN host Phil Mattingly read a long list of evidence gathered by Republicans against President Joe Biden during an interview with a White House spokesperson on Thursday.

Mattingly presented a list showing twenty-two examples of how the Biden family and its associates earned more than $24 million from foreign nationals between 2014 and 2019, through the business accounts of his son, Hunter, and the current president. Includes a check for $40,000. Talking to his son’s foreign business associates.

White House spokesman Ian Sams denied all evidence and charged that Republicans were merely falsely accusing the President of an influence-peddling scheme for political purposes. He argued that Republicans know there is no basis to investigate Biden’s alleged involvement in the influence peddling scheme, citing Republican Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley who said there is “no evidence” that Biden was involved with his son. Were involved in business transactions.

“You dispute all of them directly?” Mattingly asked.

“Not only do I dispute them completely, but they have been repeatedly refuted,” Sams said. “Just two days ago, the day before the House was going to vote on this, Republicans in Congress were telling your colleagues in the media that they have no evidence base to pursue impeachment, that they have seen nothing , They haven’t The basis for this is what a Republican senator told POLITICO. So they have been manufacturing lies to attack the President in a relentless smear campaign that has been going on for four years.

The House voted on Wednesday to formally open an impeachment inquiry into Biden after former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy launched an informal impeachment inquiry in September. House Speaker Mike Johnson said the move is an “important step” in enforcing the congressional subpoena and finding out the facts. (Related: ‘No, no, no’: Comer debates with reporter after Hunter Biden ignores congressional subpoena)

Sams argued that Republicans are releasing bank records and financial documents that have no connection to their foreign business transactions. Sams highlighted the Oversight Committee’s release of a document from Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC, that showed Biden was paid $1,380 for a car loan in September 2018.

“They behave like they’ve got these smoking guns, and they generate a lot of attention and energy and they send siren emojis on Twitter, and it turns out that last week one of those payments about What they were talking about was a pickup truck. Sams further said, these are the kind of things they are making to attack the President.

Bank records released by Comer found that Biden received a $40,000 check in September 2017 after the Biden family received money from Chinese business associates. Records show that Hunter Biden, his uncle James and his aunt Sarah sent money through multiple accounts, before Sarah sent Biden a check as “loan repayment” to James Biden’s son Hudson West III. Hunter’s business venture with CEFC, less than a month later, began.

Mattingly then asked about Hunter Biden’s disregard of congressional subpoenas received by Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan. Sams said the president’s son is a “private person” and that his father is “very proud” of him.

Sams became defensive when the CNN host asked about the younger Biden, saying his father was not “financially involved” in his business deals. Mattingly said the White House and Biden used to say he never spoke to his son about the Biden family’s business dealings and the administration has now changed that because of testimony and other evidence.

“I really dispute the whole premise of that question,” Sams said.

“Why?” Mattingly asked.

“It’s one of Jim Jordan’s favorite little shiny objects because of taking a well-meaning thing and trying to make an argument that is somehow very far from what they’re really focusing on. We have been extremely clear again and again over the years and nothing has changed. The President was not in business with his son, period. They’re trying to make all kinds of allegations and lie—” Sams said.

“With respect, I’m not quoting Jim Jordan here. I was at some White House press briefing where they clearly said that the President did not talk to his son about business deals. That’s very clearly not the case and I think the White House statement has changed and I think it’s become a little more accurate over the course of the last several months,” Mattingly argued.

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, testified before the Oversight Committee that the younger Biden called his father on speakerphone while surrounded by his business associates on more than twenty occasions. He also said the current president dined with his son’s foreign business associates in 2014 and 2015.

Watch Ian Sams get grilled by Morning Joe:

Source: dailycaller.com