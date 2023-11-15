You Can’t Drive a Tesla Cybertruck Yet, But Your Kids Can

Model 915 Cyberquad for kids features a strong steel frame, high-pressure rubber air tires and a , [+] 500-Watt motor with a maximum speed of 10 MPH. radio flyer

It’s been four years since Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the EV maker’s most polarizing vehicle to date, the so-called Cybertruck. So far we’ve only seen a stainless steel-bodied prototype that takes the traditional two-box pickup design into the realm of science fiction with its sudden angles and wedge-shaped design, not to mention its impenetrable exoskeleton and bulletproof glass. Has gone.

Tesla reportedly received 250,000 pre-bookings within a week of its reveal, though little has been said about it since, other than noting its ongoing production delays. Love its eccentric styling or loathe it, the company says it’s finally on track to begin deliveries to customers, with a launch event scheduled for November 30 at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas.

And while final details about the full-production Cybertruck are still relatively little known, your kids can already take the wheel of Tesla’s latest model with the recently released and updated Model of the Downsized Kids Version Developed in combination. The iconic red wagon manufacturer Radio Flyer.

Officially called the Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer Model 915, the limited-edition ride-on car is an updated version of the Model 914, which the company says will be a few minutes away when it launches in December 2021. Sold out.

The ride-on Tesla is built on a rigid steel frame, with high-pressure tires and a 500-watt electric motor that’s good for a top speed of 10 mph. Radio Flyer says its Flight Speed ​​lithium-ion battery technology delivers longer operating range, better performance, faster charging and less impact on the environment than comparable kiddie vehicles.

The electric ride-on comes with padded seats for comfort, variable speed throttle in both the front and rear, and LED headlights and taillights like the full-size Cybertruck on which it is based.

And before anyone asks, no, the small Cybertruck will not include an early version of the company’s controversial Autopilot autonomous driving system.

Well, the updates to the latest iteration are relatively minor, and made for added security. The rear spring has been replaced by a steel tube with rubber-coated metal inserts that secure the rear spring to the main frame, it has a larger 9-12 year old grade and the warning label is now on the front left fender. The caveats are in regards to tire inflation and the fact that it is neither an ATV nor suitable for off-road use. However, most suburban communities will probably allow teenage Tesla drivers to use the carpool lane on a cul-de-sac sidewalk without fear of censure.

The Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer Model 915 is now available for purchase exclusively through the Tesla Shop for the modest price of $1,900, which is significantly less than the upwards of $50,000 expected for the real thing.