You Can Tip Your Amazon Delivery Drivers Again – At No Cost To You

Delivery drivers across the country deserve appreciation this holiday season

Amazon

Amazon is reviving an initiative to show its delivery drivers some gratitude and a little extra cash. For the second year in a row, saying “Alexa, thank my driver” will send you a thank you and, if they’re one of the first two million to be thanked this way, they’ll also get $5 from Amazon.

Also: 80+ best Amazon holiday deals: Bose, Apple, iRobot, Kindle, and more

My last delivery driver got $5 for my Amazon Fresh grocery order.

Maria Diaz | ZDNET

Drivers are some of the unsung heroes each holiday season. They’re a vital part of the behind-the-scenes maze that actually keeps the holidays running: From stockers, to warehouse workers, to package sorters, they help keep a huge portion of the economy running.

How to Thank Your Amazon Delivery Driver

To thank your delivery driver from an Echo device like the Echo Dot or Echo Show, you can simply say “Alexa, thank my driver” and your voice assistant will tell the driver of your most recent delivery that you sent them a thank you. , You can also ask Alexa to thank your driver from your smartphone for Amazon shopping or using the Amazon Alexa app.

Too: How to Turn Your Old Electronics into Amazon Gift Cards

‘Thank My Driver’ is only available for deliveries made within the last 14 days and only the first 20 lakh drivers to receive a thank you from a customer will also get $5 per thank you, so start thanking your driver . After that, you’ll still be able to send a token of gratitude through Amazon to your delivery drivers, but no money will be delivered.

How else can I thank all of our delivery drivers?

There are many ways to show appreciation to those who work hard during the holiday season.

Many people leave snacks and refreshments on drivers’ porches as a token of gratitude. A simple basket with a few water bottles, energy drinks and a few bagged snacks or protein bars for your drivers to choose from goes a long way.

Too: How Amazon Prime Membership Can Save You Money on Groceries

If you have a regular delivery driver, you can also prepare a small gift for them. Even a $5-$10 gift card to a store or coffeehouse can say thanks in a more meaningful way than an automated message.

Personally, I’ve seen some delivery drivers turn around their trucks faster during December so they can deliver every package on time. So if there’s a way to show drivers appreciation during the busiest time of year, I’ll take it.

Source: www.zdnet.com