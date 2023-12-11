You Can Own a Backyard Direct Air Capture Plant for $750,000

The future of climate-friendly air travel may lie in a 20-foot shipping container that was abandoned on the campus of the University of Sheffield in England in late September.

Inside the box is a system developed by London-based company Mission Zero Technologies, which extracts carbon dioxide molecules directly from ambient air. University researchers purchased the technology for about $762,000 for a pioneering project to convert CO2 into e-kerosene, a fuel that is chemically similar to the fuel used in airplanes but is made without oil or gas.

On Monday, Mission Zero announced that the mini “direct air capture” plant is now officially operational. Its capacity is to capture 50 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. That’s small compared to the roughly 37 billion tons emitted by humans last year, but enough for the university’s finding to show that jet fuel made from CO2 can be safe and sustainable.

“It’s definitely like an infant system,” Mission Zero CEO Nicholas Chadwick told me. “But we think it’s offering something unique.”

Courtesy Mission Zero

When it comes to safely running metal tubes weighing hundreds of thousands of pounds at 40,000 feet in the air without burning fossil fuels, there are basically two possible paths. We can use what are called sustainable “fuel degradation” clean versions of jet fuel that are compatible with existing planes and engines. Or, we could completely re-engineer the planes so they can be powered by an entirely different fuel that doesn’t release planet-warming emissions, like hydrogen, or by batteries.

Both are considered “sustainable” aviation fuels or SAFS, but the first path is far more viable in the near term. Today, small amounts of drop-in SAFS are already in use. They are made mostly from animal fat and use cooking oil – often extracted from the fryers of fast food restaurants. There is also the possibility of making SAF from biomass, such as algae, wood residues from forest floors, agricultural waste such as corn stalks, or purpose-grown crops such as sugar beets.

But these resources are limited. “There is only so much used cooking oil in the world,” said Nikita Pavlenko, head of the aviation fuel program at the International Council on Clean Transportation, a research nonprofit. There isn’t enough waste biomass, he told me, and growing crops for energy competes with food markets and can lead to deforestation. This is why capturing CO2 from the atmosphere and using it to produce e-kerosene, another drop-in SAF, is so promising. “The amount of available energy and CO2 is theoretically much higher.”

Theoretically is the key word there. Even though the concentration of carbon in the air is high enough to warm the planet, it is still relatively dilute, and it requires a lot of energy to capture it. To make e-kerosene, CO2 has to be mixed with hydrogen, which also requires a lot of energy to produce cleanly. The mixture is then fed through a reactor which converts the gas into liquid fuel.

“You’re kind of swimming upstream in terms of chemistry and thermodynamics,” said Anu Khan, deputy director of science and innovation at Carbon180. “And so it matters a lot where you get the energy from.”

Mission Zero’s technology is unique on that front. Whereas Climeworks and Heirloom, two other direct air capture companies whose plants are running today, rely on heat for their processes, the Sheffield project will run entirely on electricity – partly from an on-site solar array. Chadwick told me that the resulting system uses three to five times less energy, depending on how it is operated.

Courtesy Mission Zero

The company also has a unique business model. Climeworks and Heirloom own and operate their own plants, and sell carbon credits to other companies based on the amount of CO2 removed from the atmosphere and permanently stored. In contrast, Mission Zero is selling the technology itself. Third parties can buy shipping containers of it and use the system to do whatever they choose, whether it’s storing carbon underground and selling credits, using the carbon to make fuel, or anything else.

According to Chadwick, another advantage of Mission Zero’s technology is that it is made of off-the-shelf parts with established supply chains. The company was able to deliver the project to the University of Sheffield within seven months of contract completion.

Using carbon captured from the atmosphere to make fuel is one element of a larger vision that some climate advocates have for a “circular carbon economy.” If carbon is captured and converted into products using renewable energy, the environment will be in no worse condition.

Chadwick said university researchers hope to develop a certification process to guarantee the safety of the fuel. The UK is in the process of introducing a sustainable aviation fuel mandate that would require at least 10% of jet fuel to be made from sustainable sources by 2030, and is considering an additional mandate to source some of it from carbon and hydrogen. Is.

“If we want to scale in seven years, we need to start now,” he told me.

Source: heatmap.news