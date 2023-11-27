You can now lease the Rivian R1T electric pickup in select markets

Rivian on Monday began leasing select models of its all-electric R1T pickup truck.

This is a move to expand the sales and customer base of electric vehicles beyond early adopters.

Leasing has become a popular way for customers to try out an electric vehicle without any long-term commitment.

Rivian electric pickup trucks are parked in the parking lot of a Rivian service center on May 09, 2022 in South San Francisco, California.

Justin Sullivan | getty images

Rivian on Monday began leasing select models of its all-electric R1T pickup truck, a move to expand sales and customer base beyond early adopters of electric vehicles.

The company said the program is available to customers in 14 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington.

A spokesperson for Rivian said the automaker is working with its existing finance partner Chase for the leasing program, which he said will expand over time.

“We chose these launch states based on several factors, including where our customers are located and where leasing is most popular,” he said in an email to CNBC.

Depending on the company’s website, leasing is largely available on high-end models of the vehicle that can cost more than $90,000.

Leasing has become a popular way for customers to try out an electric vehicle without any long-term commitment. Doing so makes the buyer eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act, whereas buyers of Rivian models are currently eligible for $3,750.

Leasing is classified as a commercial business under the IRA and therefore exempt from regulations that require vehicle and battery components to be made in North America. Most EVs for sale today are not eligible for the full tax credit because of where the vehicles or components are made.

“Today, Rivian launches a new way for customers to drive a Rivian vehicle with the introduction of leasing,” the company said in an emailed statement. “Rivian’s leasing program offers the thrill of owning a Rivian with more flexibility.”

Earlier this month, Rivian raised its production forecast for the full year by 2,000 vehicles to 54,000 units due to continued demand.

Source: www.cnbc.com