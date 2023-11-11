You can now create your own version of ChatGPT—here’s what you need to know

You don’t need to be a tech genius to create your own artificial intelligence chatbot.

On Monday, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, announced that users will now be able to create customized versions of the viral AI chatbot.

Typically, if you want to build a useful AI chatbot, you’ll need a good understanding of coding and machine learning, as well as access to large sets of training data.

But now, “anyone can easily create their own GPT – no coding required,” OpenAI said in its Nov. 6 blog post.

“Creating it is as easy as striking up a conversation, giving it instructions and additional knowledge, and choosing what it can do, like searching the web, drawing images or analyzing data,” the company said.

Hod Lipson, a professor of engineering and data science at Columbia University, says the possibilities for what types of chatbots people will be able to create are endless.

“OpenAI wants people to start innovating using chatbots and creating specialized chatbots,” he told CNBC Make It. “There can be funny chatbots, serious chatbots or chatbots that can give you personal advice.”

For example, a famous chef might be able to create their own AI chatbot that has knowledge of their personal cooking style and recipes, Lipson says. When fans download it and ask cooking-related questions, the chatbot will be able to respond in a conversational manner, making it feel like they’re talking to a real-life chef.

To that point, OpenAI plans to allow creators to share their custom chatbots with the public through a “GPT Store”. Essentially, this will be the OpenAI version of the App Store where verified builders will be able to upload their chatbots and make them available for other users to download.

OpenAI said in its announcement that in the coming months, builders will also be able to earn money based on how many people use their chatbot.

“They’re really trying to create a marketplace that will allow companies and people to innovate and play with this incredible form of AI that they’ve just released,” says Lipson.

But before you create your own chatbot and release it to the world, be aware of its potential impact.

“If you’re building an AI that’s counseling people in crisis and it says the wrong thing, things can go bad very quickly,” says Lipson.

Additionally, if you are building an AI chatbot that gives medical or tax advice for example, you should be careful, because if users act on the wrong advice given by your chatbot they may face serious consequences in real life. May fall, he says.

Despite these potential pitfalls, Lipson would still encourage people to become familiar with AI chatbots as they seem to only get better with time.

“The sooner you start connecting to these things, the sooner you’ll get a sense of what the future is going to look like,” he says. “We are at the beginning of a completely new era in AI and we will see where it goes.”

