You Can Buy All 4 of These Ultra-High Yield Dividend Stocks for Under $100 The Motley Fool

Over the past several months, investors have seen some signs of strength in the economy. The Federal Reserve is working hard to help reduce inflation, and the capital markets continue to be bullish. S&P 500 is up about 14% year to date, while tech-heavy nasdaq Its total return is 29%, driven by significant gains by Big Tech and its peers thanks to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) craze.

Yet even with such generous returns, investors could argue that macroeconomic conditions are still very good. Inflation has declined significantly from its peak in the summer of 2022, but at 3.7% in September, it remains above the Fed’s 2% target. In addition, the Fed’s series of interest rate hikes have steadily increased borrowing costs, which has depressed spending by corporations and consumers alike. For these reasons, some investors will not want to be exposed to the volatility of certain stocks or industries, and will instead look for stable, predictable growth with the potential for passive income.

Each of the companies below has a proven track record of reliability, and each pays dividends. This could be a great opportunity to initiate a position during an otherwise uncertain economic environment.

1. Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital (HTGC -1.43% ) is a business development company (BDC) specializing in investment vehicles called venture debt. Sometimes, start-ups will raise external funding to help get their operations off the ground. Typically, these investments come from venture capital (VC) or private equity firms that buy a stake in the company. By giving up equity (or shares) in the business, the founders and employees become vulnerable to these outside investors. Typically, start-ups will reach a point where the business is close to generating profits, and selling more equity to outsiders and experiencing further dilution is uneconomical. This is where Hercules, and BDCs in general, are experts.

If a start-up needs external funding but does not want to sell much equity, management may look for a different type of instrument – ​​such as a loan. Hercules is a bit different from a traditional bank as it will typically write larger checks to businesses, but will also lend at higher interest rates. If a company is confident that it can make the principal and interest payments on these high-yield loans, then partnering with Hercules could be an ideal fit given the non-disruptive nature of the loan in the capital structure.

What makes BDCs so attractive as investments is that they are required to pay out 90% of their taxable income to shareholders on an annual basis. Hercules is a best-of-breed BDC, and works with notable companies in the technology and life sciences industries. Furthermore, the stock’s dividend yield at the current price is around 12%. The chart below shows the total returns of Hercules stock over the last five years. Investors may see Hercules’ strong stock performance combined with continued reinvestment of dividends resulting in a definite multibagger. Even on a year-to-date basis, Hercules stock’s total return is more than 30% – outperforming both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index. With shares trading at $52, right in the middle of the 16-week range, Hercules stock looks like a bargain.

2. Horizon Technology Finance

horizon technology finance (HRZN -0.08% ) is one of Hercules’ biggest rivals. This BDC specializes in venture lending and typically makes loans to technology, life sciences, health care and sustainable energy businesses. One of its customers is a solar panel company enphase energy,

The chart below shows the dividend yield for Horizon Technology Finance over the last five years. Investors may note that its current yield of 10.2% is well below 2020 levels. However, the stock declined significantly during that period, leading to a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

One feature that makes Horizon Technology Finance an attractive investment is that it pays its dividends on a monthly basis. Additionally, it has a history of paying exceptional dividends; It has just announced that the next such payment will be a distribution of $0.05 per share to be paid in December.

With the stock trading at around $12 per share and yielding over 10%, now could be a good time to initiate a position.

3. Trinity Capital

Rounding out this trio of BDCs Trinity Capital (TRIN 0.07%), which provides venture debt and equipment financing solutions to technology and life sciences companies. Some of Trinity’s more recognized clients are Impossible Foods, Metaverse Co. matterportand textile company Untukkit.

So far in 2023, Trinity stock’s total return is 46%. Even better? Total returns have been above 30% annually during the last three years.

One thing I would like to point out is that the stock has gained a lot over the last year. Its 52-week range is as low as $10 and as high as $15. Given that the stock is currently trading at over $14, it is clearly hovering around its all-time high. That said, at recent share prices, the dividend yield is around 15%. Furthermore, the stock is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 6.5, which is lower than Hercules’s forward P/E of 7.8. Although the stock trades at the upper end of its 52-week range, I think you’ll be hard-pressed to find other opportunities trading at a discount to its peers and yielding nearly 15%.

4. Rhythm Capital

Rhythm Capital (RITM 1.64%) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Like BDCs, REITs are required to distribute 90% of their taxable income to shareholders each year. For this reason, they also have a high dividend yield. Currently, Rythm’s dividend yield is 10.3% and its total return over the last three years is 71%.

While all this is encouraging, investors should move forward and consider the real estate industry with some caution. Trends in real estate can be highly sensitive to broader macroeconomic variables. Interest rates and inflation have a direct impact on the ability of individuals or businesses to rent or lease property. With all that said, as of this writing, Rhythm stock is trading 60% below its previous high on a price-to-earnings basis. And my fellow Fool contributor Keith Speights recently identified Rythm Capital as “dirt cheap.” In my view, historical stock returns with disappointing P/Es may justify that approach. Since the stock is trading at just $10, this could be a great opportunity to grab some shares yielding over 10%.

Source: www.fool.com