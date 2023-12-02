You can become a ‘camp host’ and stay in national parks for free

Existence increasingly resembles a subscription model, and fees are rising. Rent has been rising steadily compared to just a few years ago, and buying a home now requires some kind of supernatural assistance, unless you have some kind of trust fund in your life. But when times are tough, people get creative, and a growing number of people are turning to RV or van life.

While living full-time in an RV can certainly be cheaper than renting an apartment or buying a house, there are still costs involved. First, you have to buy an RV or camper. You then have to rent space at campsites, which range from free (on federal land, but with zero utilities or amenities) to about $15,000 a year at commercial campsites.

That’s still cheaper than most rents, but if you’re really strapped for money you may be able to reduce your housing and utility costs to zero – and maybe even make a little money. If this sounds like you, consider camp host positions.

What is Camp Host?

A camp host or park host is a person who manages a campsite at a national or state park or private campground. When people arrive at their RV, the camp host welcomes them, sets them up at their camping site, and makes sure they are connected to water, electricity, and other amenities, if any. The host is also usually responsible for a long list of other duties, including:

maintenance. The camp host generally performs light maintenance work, which usually means cleaning bathrooms and other common areas and doing minor repair work.

Rule enforcement. Campsites usually have written rules governing what is allowed, noise levels, and other aspects of camp life. When someone violates those rules or makes a complaint, the camp host is expected to deal with the issue.

Information The camp host is expected to be knowledgeable about camp life in general and the specific campsite under their supervision, and to answer campers’ questions. They are generally not expected to be experts about the park, only about the campsite.

The camp host lives right at the camp site. The requirements to become a camp host are generally pretty light: you must be at least 18 years old, you must have some type of RV (the type and size of that RV may limit the camping sites you can work at). Can), and must pass a basic background check. In addition, it is necessary to have some outdoor skills and familiarity with RV camping.

Profit and Loss

If you have an RV and enjoy the nomadic camping lifestyle, camp host positions can be a great way to cut down on your expenses as they almost always include free RV parking and hookups on site. This means you can live rent-free and utility-free for as long as you’re employed – plus you won’t have to pay to fill up your RV with gas on a regular basis.

Most camp host positions are volunteer jobs, which means free rent, hookups, and WiFi are all you get as compensation. But some camp host jobs pay up to $66,000 per year. Most camp host jobs will pay close to minimum wage, which is set either by the state where it is located or by the current federal minimum wage. You must commit to a specific period of service, which can vary from just two weeks to a year-long commitment. You can potentially string together multiple short-term positions to get free rent all year long. Even if the camping host job doesn’t pay, it’s still an incredible way to cut expenses and save money.

Of course, there are also potential downsides to consider:

Work can be a bit messy, especially cleaning the bathroom.

You are more or less always on duty; If the campers have a problem in the middle of the night, you’re the one who will be woken up.

It is a physical job and can be dirty. You will also be expected to work in all types of weather.

Utilities vary by campsite. A big problem for many people is laundry – some campsites offer laundry facilities as part of the camp host allowance, but many do not, so you need to consider how you wash your clothes. How are you washing?

If you’ve considered all of this and think this could be the best way to make a living on the cheap and maybe even make some extra cash, how do you get a camp host job?

Finding Camp Host Jobs

Finding a camp host position is no different than finding other types of work. There are several ways to find these jobs:

Job Board. Like any job, you can look for camp hosting positions on sites like Indeed. There are also camper-specific job boards like Camper Jobs or Coolworks, and campsite operators like Vista Recreation also host essential jobs for their campsites.

park. State and national parks are always looking for volunteer and paid camp hosts. You can find a lot of information by visiting various state park websites, or contacting the National Park Service or Forest Service.

If you’ve decided to run for a camp host position, there are some tips to keep in mind:

plan ahead. Just because these are volunteer or low-paid positions doesn’t mean you can just walk up and get one. It can take several months between applying for a camp host job and getting it, so research where you want to live and get started early.

be flexible. There are plenty of parks and camping sites throughout the country. If you’re looking for a hosting job to save some money, be prepared to travel. If you’re hoping to make it a full-time gig, you may need to line up at more than one post, and getting from one place to another to keep up those free hookups may require some logistics. Can.

be certain. RV camping life is not for everyone. If you’re new to this and are motivated primarily by your anemic bank account, try a test run as a camping host before fully committing.

If you already have a camper, hosting offers potentially cost-free living conditions. If you think the camping lifestyle might work for you, it’s definitely worth checking out.

