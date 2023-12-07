You can almost hear a pin drop as John Kennedy asks a single, blunt question to a Wall Street CEO

The Senate hearing was completely silent after Republican Louisiana Senator John Kennedy asked JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon about government regulation.

Kennedy asked Dimon during an oversight hearing whether his bank ever had more liabilities than assets, Dimon replied ‘no’.

Kennedy then said that three other banks faced that situation and went bust this year.

“In my opinion, they were ruined because their management did really stupid things. And because the FDIC and the regulators who were in charge of keeping them from doing stupid things sat there, like bumps on a log, sucking their teeth, and watched them do stupid things. And in many cases, we had to turn to you to clean up the mess,” Kennedy said. (Related: JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon Is Not a ‘Savior’: He’s a Bond Villain)

“Now, in fairness to the FDIC, it may be that the people in charge of watching those banks at the FDIC were too busy urinating on top of hotels, or abusing the young ladies who worked for the FDIC. The Chairman of the FDIC told us recently that, yes, he knew about it, it happened, but he was not Chairman yet and did not have the authority to stop it.

“Mr. Dimon, don’t you find it ironic, the FDIC is now turning to you and saying, ‘You know our track record, which is flawed at the FDIC, your bank is not broken, but we’re going to tell you Here’s how to fix it.’ Do you find it ironic? They’re going to tell you how to fix it based on standards created not by the United States Congress, but by bureaucrats in Basel, Switzerland. Do you find it ironic that they’re going to tell you this? “And making this proposal, isn’t it like Alec Baldwin giving advice on gun safety?”

Dimon appeared confused about whether he should answer the question, laughingly asking, “Should I answer the question?”

Dimon then described how the risks of failing banks were “hidden in plain sight.” Dimon then said there were risks to “transparency” through the new rulemaking process and could harm US banks.

Kennedy was referring to the FDIC’s plan to overhaul the way banks operate and manage their capital using standards created in Basel, Switzerland. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision is a panel that aims to ensure that regulators globally apply uniform standards for capital so that banks around the world can withstand financial turmoil.

Source: dailycaller.com