Yoon says South Korea’s economic growth will exceed potential rate in 2024

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday the economy will exceed potential growth rates in 2024 after picking up pace in the second half of 2023, and called on the United States to step up crisis management capabilities. Promised close relations.

The government is closely monitoring the economic and security situations and is prepared to take timely response measures, Yun said in a speech in parliament on next year’s proposed budget.

He said, “As previously estimated, the pace of economic growth will continue to increase in the second half of the year… and by next year it will exceed the potential growth rate level and record higher rates than major countries. ” ,

Policymakers have said that South Korea’s potential growth rate – the maximum economic growth that can be achieved without causing inflationary pressure – is estimated to be around 2%.

Bank of Korea data last week showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.6% in the July-September quarter from three months earlier, the same pace as the previous quarter and beating the average forecast of 0.5% growth in a Reuters poll. Was leaving behind.

In a Reuters survey earlier this month, economic growth was projected to slow from 2.6% in 2022 to 1.2% in 2023, followed by a recovery to 2.1% in 2024.

The forecasts compare with the government’s estimate of growth of 1.4% this year and 2.4% next year.

The government unveiled its 2024 budget plan in August that included the smallest increase in tax revenues in two decades amid weak tax revenues due to slow economic growth.

The government spending plan of 656.9 trillion won ($487 billion) for 2024 was 2.8% higher than for 2023.

Yun re-emphasized the importance of fiscal discipline to help stabilize domestic inflation and maintain the country’s credit rating.

Yun highlighted his priority on maintaining security ties with the United States and other allies and said economic security cooperation with Washington could enhance the country’s crisis management capabilities.

He also promised that South Korea will maintain mutually beneficial cooperation with China, South Korea’s largest trading partner.

($1 = 1,348.7800 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee and Ju-min Park; Editing by Ed Davis)

Source: www.bing.com