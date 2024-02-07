Yodel addresses sale talks as potential buyer emerges

Wednesday February 07, 2024 at 1:47 pm

Yodel is headquartered in Liverpool.

Delivery group Yodel has addressed reports that its bosses have accelerated their plans to find a buyer.

The Barclay family, which recently took over ownership of The Daily Telegraph, have stepped up efforts to dispose of the Liverpool-headquartered company, according to a Sky News report.

Citing industry sources, Cheshire-based The Delivery Group is one of the parties that has expressed interest in Yodel.

In response to the report, Yodel said it was “currently exploring strategic growth options” and that “any decisions will be made in the best interests of our customers, colleagues and key stakeholders”.

In July 2023 it was reported that the Barclay family had received “several unsolicited approaches” for Yodel.

At that time, the company hired Clearwater International to conduct a “complete strategic review” of the business. It added that the process “may take some time.”

‘Fully committed’

A spokesperson for Yodel said: “Yodel is currently exploring a number of approaches and strategic growth options following the appointment last summer of Clearwater International as an advisor.

“The business continues to perform strongly and handled 191 million parcels with a 3.4 per cent growth in revenue in the 12 months ending December 2023 last year.

“The peak Christmas season achieved record service levels, and we have seen parcel volumes through our Out of Home network more than double with a significant increase in demand for customer-to-customer services.

“Any decisions will be taken in the best interests of our customers, colleagues and key stakeholders. Yodel’s executive team is fully committed to the continued growth of the business.”

Yodel is part of Barclay-owned Logistics Group Holdings, which reported pre-tax profits of £17.6m for the year to June 30, 2021, its most recently published financial accounts.

This total was higher than the previous year’s loss of £41.8 million. Its revenue also increased from £520.6m to £676m over the same period.

The accounts of Yodel and Logistics Group Holdings for June 30, 2022, were due to be filed at Companies House by the end of 2023, but it is now more than a month late.

Also in the Merseyside area, the Barclay family separately owns the online retailer Very Group.

Delivery Group’s accounts for the year to April 28, 2023 have been filed with Companies House and are expected to be made public in the coming days.

In the last financial year, the group’s revenue was £181.5 million and its pre-tax profit was £3.2 million.

The group, formally called Secured Express, is backed by private equity firm Next Wave Partners and has secured large banking facilities in late 2023 to support its growth.

