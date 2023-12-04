PM Images

There are a lot of opportunities in preferred shares (PFF) right now.

Most of them have crashed for two main reasons:

Inflation was hot and this reduced the appeal of preferred shares because they do not participate in growth and offer limited protection against inflation.

Interest rates have been rising over the past year and this has also made preferred stocks less desirable as higher rates reduce their value.

But things are changing rapidly now.

Inflation has been brought back to zero… and the general consensus is that we have reached peak interest rates and the Fed will cut rates in 2024.

Therefore, I think now is a good time to accumulate preferred shares while they are still priced at a par discount and offer a dividend yield of up to 9%.

Here are three examples we’ve been collecting:

Gladstone Commercial Series O Preferred Shares

Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s (GOODO) Series O preferred shares are currently priced at just $17.88 per share, representing a ~30% discount to par, and offering an 8.4% dividend yield. I don’t expect the share price to return to par any time soon, but eventually, a return to par could open up the potential for upside of up to 40% in addition to the yield. This could happen if interest rates eventually return to lower levels, or it could get closer to par if GOOD announces another share buyback program. Last year, when the company announced it would buy back some of its preferred shares, the share price skyrocketed to $22 per share, and the same situation could happen again.

Here’s what management said then (emphasis added):

“After thorough analysis and in consultation with our Board of Directors, we are announcing share repurchase authorization as part of a capital allocation strategy that we believe is in the best interests of our shareholders and our business.” We believe that, with current market volatility due to macroeconomic conditions, There is an attractive buying opportunity for our favorite stock. Company Chairman Buzz Cooper said, We believe that using capital to repurchase our preferred shares at fair prices represents a favorable strategic use of capital.

But shares are now back at lower levels, offering an 8.4% dividend yield in addition to 20-40% upside over time.

We think this reward potential is very attractive coming from a fairly defensive REIT.

After selling off a lot of office buildings over the years, it now generates about 60% of its NOI from industrial properties that are enjoying growing cash flows:

Most of its assets are under triple net leases which generate consistent and predictable cash flows. The REIT also managed to collect most of its rent in 2008-2009 and today has 7 years left on its leases:

The REIT has also significantly reduced its balance sheet over the years, and is now in a good position with a 45% LTV and no major debt maturities before 2026:

Finally, the REIT is well managed and insiders have a considerable role in the game.

Therefore, we think its preferred dividend is sustainable. The REIT owns mostly industrial properties that generate stable cash flow from long-term leases with credit-worthy tenants, and its balance sheet is healthy in today’s rising interest rate environment.

With that in mind, the 20-40% upside potential with an 8.4% dividend yield is very attractive for our retirement portfolio.

As we mentioned earlier, share buybacks are likely to accelerate if good returns are generated and/or interest rates return to lower levels.

Another potential catalyst is Good’s continued efforts to sell office properties to become a pure industrial pure lease REIT. It has made a lot of progress over the past few years and as it eventually becomes highly industrial-focused, the market will likely revalue it at a lower discount.

In the meantime, we’ll collect an 8.4% dividend.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Series A Preferred Shares (KREF.PR.A)

KREF.PR.A is our top pick among preferred stocks for mortgage REITs (MORT).

Its loan portfolio is mostly collateralized by multifamily, industrial and life sciences buildings. Furthermore, 100% of its loans are senior secured and have floating rates resulting in rising interest income today.

Preferred equity (which we are buying) also represents only ~5% of total capitalization and enjoys >7x dividend coverage. Finally, while leverage is a bit high, it’s important to note that the company has no debt maturities in 2024 or 2025.

Despite this, its preferred shares have recently returned to the same level at which we started our position earlier this year:

At these low levels, the dividend yield is 9.2% and the discount to par is about 30%. The market is concerned about the one-quarter of the loan portfolio that is collateralized by office buildings, but keep in mind that practically all of these are Class A properties and there is a strong case that Class A offices will survive the current crisis. As tenants will “fly to quality” in the coming years.

There are likely to be some omissions and the market hates such headlines, but we believe these omissions will not be significant enough to hurt the preferred equity, which enjoys excellent coverage.

Nevertheless, it has fallen short with common equities and we see it as an attractive opportunity for investors seeking higher yields.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) Series F Preferred Shares

Earlier this year, we initiated a position in the Series F preferred shares of Arbor Realty Trust (ABR.PR.F) after it was sold due to a short report that had little merit in our opinion.

Shortly thereafter, the share price recovered significantly and we were happy to hold it to take advantage of the dividend.

But now the same opportunity is once again in front of us. Another short report has come out and it has pushed the preferred shares back to where they were when we first initiated our position.

In summary, we believe the company’s common stock is risky and short sellers are right to say that ABR will face some losses in this challenging environment.

But we believe preferred equity should be fine as it is a small part of the total capitalization and enjoys strong asset and dividend coverage. Despite this, it has declined along with the common stock and is now trading at about a 30% discount to its par value and an 8.5% dividend yield.

What is uniquely attractive about ABR.PR.F is that it is very likely to be recalled by October 2026 because that is when its 6.25% fixed rate with a floor of 6.125% plus 3 month SOFR floating of 5.442% The rate will change. ,

This will result in a ~10% floating rate based on today’s interest rates.

It’s so expensive that ABR.PR.F will likely decide to recall the preferred equity, resulting in a gain of more than 30% on top of an 8.5% dividend yield through October 2026. And if they decide not to recall the preferred, its dividend yield will rise to about 14%, given how heavily discounted they are relative to peers. This should bring the share price closer to par, even if they are not recalled.

So the risk-to-reward seems very compelling to us.

I would like to add that ABR insiders have been purchasing Comment stock heavily in recent months. Its CEO already has the bulk of his net worth invested in the stock, and he’s bought another $1+ million worth of stock in the past weeks:

ABR also reported strong third quarter results. Here are the CEO’s closing comments on his recent earnings call (emphasis added):

“In short, we had another great quarterAnd we believe our unique business model clearly demonstrates our Ability to generate strong income and dividends in all cycles. We fully appreciate and understand the challenges ahead Very well placed to deal with this cycle. Our Earnings far exceed our dividends run rate. We invested in the right asset class very stable liability structures, Highlights a significant amount of non-recourse non-mark-to-market CLO loans, which are priced well below the current market. we are Well capitalized with significant liquidity, “That puts us in a unique position to be able to navigate the recession and take advantage of the creative opportunities that exist in this environment.”

He also noted that their business was doing so well that they could raise their dividend again (emphasis added):

“We earned distributable earnings of $0.55 per share, which is significantly higher than our current dividend, which reflects Payout ratio around 78%. The dividend policy that we have implemented with our board has given us a great cushion to have such a huge disparity between our earnings and dividends and knowing full well that we are entering market dislocation, It was very strategic. And we could certainly raise our dividend again this quarter Based on a substantial cushion and continuing to show earnings, the Board decided to keep it flat as we believe we are not getting the credit to grow it in this environment and preserving a larger cushion is more Would be prudent as we are in the most challenging part. Of the cycle.”

These are not just talks. They have a great track record of dividend growth (emphasis added):

“We are the only company in the sector that has been able to consistently increase its dividend increase of approximately 40% Over the past 3 years, while maintaining all lowest dividend payout ratio In the industry. Equally importantly, in times of tremendous testing, we have managed to maintain a book value of our reserves for future losses, which clearly differentiates us from our peers.

Now, obviously, today’s environment is much more challenging, but he’s confident he won’t need to cut the regular dividend, let alone the preferred dividend (emphasis added):

“And we believe our diversified business model uniquely positions us as one of the only companies in the region with the ability to preserve our book value and continue to deliver. Very stable protected dividend “Even in this very challenging environment.”

Again, this is not just talk. The management has invested heavily and is buying more shares with its own money.

So overall, I really like the risk-to-reward of Preferred Equity and I’m glad we’re getting a chance to buy some more at these low levels.

The short seller is claiming that multifamily cap rates should be 7% and that this would put ABR at risk of substantial losses as the loan would default. I don’t agree with that. I agree with him that the value of collateral has diminished and some losses are inevitable, but I don’t expect cap rates to rise that high. I believe the short seller may ultimately be right and make some money on his short call. But we are buying preferred equity, not common equity, and we like the risk-to-reward at these levels. We expect 15-20% average annual total returns over the coming 3 years.

ground level

Such high yields obviously come with some risks.

But the risk-to-reward of these preferred stock opportunities is very attractive in our opinion.

Source: seekingalpha.com