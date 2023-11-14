YGG Summit: Web3's Gaming Showcase - Impressive

Yield Guild Games (YGG) is preparing to host Web3 Games Summit from November 18 to 25 in Bonifacio Global City, Manila. This summit aspires to provide an in-depth exploration of the Web3 gaming industry, bringing together a diverse audience including gamers, developers, investors and industry leaders.

what to expect

web3 gaming development

The summit will shed light on the complexities of world building and game ecosystem development within the Web3 space. Speakers such as Axie Infinity’s Jeffrey “Zihoz” Zierlin, Sky Mavis, and Star Atlas co-founder Michael Wagner will share insights into the game development landscape.

User-generated content and community

Experts in the field, including Sébastien Borget from The Sandbox and Brittany Lee from Planet Tota, will shed light on collaborations between brands and games. Content creators like YGG’s Ian Mercado will contribute by discussing strategies for building an online presence, educating about Web3, and amplifying community stories.

Adopt Driving Gamer

A diverse range of strategies for expanding Web3 gaming communities will be explored by thinkers such as Juntaro from Sky Mavis, Caldi from Superfine and Lisa JY Tan from Economics Design. The discussions will provide insight into what needs to be done to foster vibrant and engaged player bases.

business of esports

Leaders in the eSports sector, including Rohit Gupta from NYXL and Tryke Gutierrez from Tier One, will analyze the business dynamics of Web3 eSports. Attendees can expect a nuanced understanding of the intersection between gaming and the broader entertainment industry.

Venture funding in gaming

The intricacies of venture funding in the gaming sector will be highlighted by Yat Siu, Chairman of Animoca Brands, and a range of renowned venture capitalists. The discussion will focus on how founders and investors can establish mutually beneficial relationships and effectively introduce projects into the Web3 gaming landscape.

extra activities

The expo will feature over 40 Web3 games, giving attendees a first-hand look at titles like Ragnarok Landverse, Pixelmon, Axie Infinity: Origins, and Anito Legends. The Summit will also host high-stakes tournaments, including the Project Zeno Tournament with a $100,000 prize pool.

Web3 Game Jam, a 24-hour hackathon, will invite developers to code games and applications. Guided by industry experts, this hackathon aims to foster creativity and innovation, with a prize pool exceeding $10,000.

The summit will conclude with a two-hour DJ set by Apl.de.Ap from the Black Eyed Peas.

final thoughts

The Philippines, which has a growing population of Web3-ready gamers, serves as an ideal location for the YGG Web3 Games Summit. Highlighting the importance of the local Web3 gaming community, YGG Pilipinas Country Head Mench Dizon said, “The Filipino Web3 gaming community will be among the first to know where the industry is headed.”

However, the YGG Web3 Games Summit invites everyone from around the world who is interested in the future of Web3 gaming to join this exploration. It provides a platform for enthusiasts, developers, investors and industry leaders to come together, share knowledge and contribute to the evolving story of Web3 Games. With this expo and the large number of high-profile guests coming to it, YGG is clearly cementing its position as a thought leader in the gaming sector!

