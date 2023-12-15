December 15, 2023
YETI Holdings Stock: Growth Outlook Is Clear and Strong (NYSE:YETI)


bgton

Summary

Readers can find my previous coverage through this link. My previous rating was a Buy, as I believed that demand was stabilizing after YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) released solid data. Importantly, YETI was trading at a cheap valuation, which made the risk-reward situation attractive. I am reiterating my Buy rating as I expect YETI to see growth acceleration in FY24 as it continues to launch new products, rev up its marketing engine to drive direct-to-consumer growth. does, and retailers re-stock their inventory to meet demand.

Based on author’s own mathematics

Based on author’s own mathematics

Based on author’s own mathematics

Source: seekingalpha.com

