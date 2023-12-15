YETI Holdings Stock: Growth Outlook Is Clear and Strong (NYSE:YETI)

bgton

Readers can find my previous coverage through this link. My previous rating was a Buy, as I believed that demand was stabilizing after YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) released solid data. Importantly, YETI was trading at a cheap valuation, which made the risk-reward situation attractive. I am reiterating my Buy rating as I expect YETI to see growth acceleration in FY24 as it continues to launch new products, rev up its marketing engine to drive direct-to-consumer growth. does, and retailers re-stock their inventory to meet demand.

YETI reported total adjusted sales of $433.6 million in 3Q23. By product type, beverages saw sales of $253.3 million (6% y/y) and adjusted coolers and equipment saw sales of $171.6 million (-8% y/y). According to the channel, adjusted DTC sales increased 14%, while adjusted wholesale sales declined 16% year-over-year. The reason for the adjustment was $6.3 million in gift card redemptions related to a previous product recall. Margin-wise, YETI’s gross margin increased 650bps to 57.8%, and adjusted EBIT margin came in at 16.5%.

In terms of share price, YETI has performed well against my previous expectations. Now that the share price has reached my previous target price of $48, I am updating my model to refresh my target price. Based on my updated view of the business, I am raising my growth expectation for FY2014 to 15% as I expect near-term growth to be driven by product launches, a regime in marketing that is directly driven by -will motivate the consumer. [DTC] growth, and retailers are restocking inventory tailwinds. My previous assumption for FY24 was 12.3%. I think it’s reasonable to assume that these near-term growth trends will lead to a few percentage points improvement. I understand this is an arbitrary figure, but if we look at year-over-year historical quarters growth, the average growth is around the mid-teens.

However, I kept my margin expectation the same as I expect YETI to continue reinvesting profits into new products and marketing redesign. With my new assumptions, my FY25 earnings are adjusted slightly upward to $287 million. A major contributor to the share price rise is that the YETI valuation multiple has increased from a low of 15x to the current high of 18x. I believe there is still room for improvement at valuations (average multiple is 24x), but it is more conservative to assume there will be no change in valuations.

Now that the product recall issue has largely been settled and dusted, I believe the growth outlook has become clearer and brighter. First, YETI can finally go back to its innovative mode and introduce new products in each product line moving forward. YETI could not take full advantage of this as it was affected by the 2023 stop sale. I think we are going to see a bigger impact in the near term due to new product launches, as YETI has accelerated its pace of innovation across categories. Since 2Q23, YETI has introduced several new products and variations, such as broadening the definition of drinkware to include tableware, wine chillers, beverage buckets, etc. This is a slightly different path from the previous standard of drinkware, as the new product now includes multi-person use. In other words, it effectively expands YETI’s addressable market to include home use. This imminent penetration indicates that YETI has the backend capacity to continuously innovate and support product launches and sales. As such, with new product launches with easier terms in FY2023 due to sell-off, I expect growth to accelerate in FY24. In the long term, I expect YETI to continue to enter adjacent categories to further expand its target market and growth path.

As Matt previously mentioned, we think we can further leverage these trends in Q4 with a broader lineup of new innovations. It includes a wide range of products designed for coffee occasions with three smaller sized cups and mugs. I think on the product side, you’ll see us continue to invest in innovation, capabilities and capabilities as an asset light business with an incredibly talented R&D and product and design and sourcing team. Adding. YETI is inside. Source: 3Q23 Earnings

The next positive sign for growth acceleration in FY20 is strong direct-to-consumer [DTC] Performance seen in 3Q23. In 3Q23, YETI recorded DTC growth of 14.1%, led by Amazon sales and supported by higher growth rates in each of YETI’s DTC channels. I think the growth opportunity here is huge as YETI has re-ignited its growth engine now that the brand image has overcome the product recall issue. Fundamentally, the more buyers purchase from YETI’s DTC channels (especially its own digital channels), the more data it has, which will provide the essential data that feeds into YETI’s innovation engine. Since YETI is reinvesting in marketing here, it should drive more customer awareness, leading to further DTC growth. I believe management has given ample indications that this is going to be the case, as they have called for new and returning customer growth as well as strength in overall transactions. He expects DTC to maintain double-digit growth for 4Q23.

My belief that DTC can continue to grow is not based solely on management’s comments. If we look at YETI’s historical DTC growth year-on-year, it has performed very well and maintained a growth rate of >10% before the product callback. And once that issue was resolved, we could see an immediate change in DTC growth. Notably, in 3Q23, growth increased by almost a full 10 percentage points. Another datapoint that suggests DTC still has room to “normalize” from here is the annual growth compared to SGA as a percentage of revenue ratio. Historically, this figure has remained above >0.5x, but during the product recall phase it has dropped to ~0.15x. With that phase out and YETI reinvesting in marketing, I expect this ratio to return to at least 0.5x.

“And while enhancing our optimization process, we continue to leverage learnings from our digital commerce and analytics teams to create more personalized experiences and targeted marketing spend across different customer groups.” Source: 2Q23 Earnings

The final growth accelerator will be in YETI’s wholesale segment. Although they performed well in sell-through, retail partners remained cautious, limiting sell-in growth in the third quarter. This is an ideal setup for 4Q23, as the inventory-versus-sell-through mismatch will increase if retailers do not restock. Once they do this, it will result in accelerated growth as retailers will need to restock stocks at normalized levels And Stock more inventory for the December festive season. In the long run, YETI should also realize benefits from the gradual rollout of products in Tractor Supply stores. Regarding the partnership with Tractor Supply, I believe this is definitely a beneficial partnership for YETI. This allows YETI to reach a different customer segment, giving it a new market to launch into, paving another way to expand into adjacent markets. In terms of how the partnership will impact YETI’s top line, the expanded distribution should lead to increased sales as YETI reaches a new customer segment. In terms of cadence, YETI should expect to see selloffs from Tractor Supply stores as stores need to stock an initial base of inventory.

Risks and Conclusion

The main downside risks include weak growth in key US markets if the current macro environment weakens. YETI products are not very cheap, and thus, are likely to be left out of consumers’ purchase lists due to their low discretionary income. Continued cost inflation could also put further pressure on growth as YETI would be forced to raise product prices, which is likely to impact volumes.

Ultimately, I continue to recommend a Buy rating for YETI. YETI’s ability to innovate, evident in its wide product range, enables it to expand its market reach. Refocusing marketing investments to increase customer awareness also bodes well for DTC growth. Additionally, imminent restocking by retail partners and partnerships underlines the uptick in growth.

