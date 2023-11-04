Yes, it's possible to get a 4.8% mortgage today – here's how

A top homebuilder executive just shared advice for getting a low mortgage rate.

Tan Kelly of Taylor Morrison suggests borrowing directly from the builder’s mortgage branch.

Kelly also warned buyers to budget for rate increases over the course of the loan.

high mortgage rates This has deterred many potential home buyers from purchasing property in the past year.

In September, according to the National Association of Realtors, Sales of existing homes in the US have declined 15.4% compared to a year ago – a sign that buyers are increasingly balking at the high cost of home ownership.

But there may be a glimmer of hope here: People may have more luck securing lower mortgage rates if they buy new-construction homes. Mortgage industry veteran Tan Kelly, president of financial services at homebuilder Taylor Morrison, told Insider’s Alex Nicol that It’s possible to secure rates as low as 4.8% when buying a new home ,

Right now the general rate is above 7% According to Freddie Mac.

Kelly’s tips include seriously considering taking out a mortgage with a new home builder and asking for every possible incentive.

Many builders may offer lower interest rates or financing assistance, he said. While it may sound too good to be true, Kelly advises buyers not to automatically dismiss their homebuilder’s mortgage offers as a marketing ploy.

At the end of the day, he said, builders just want to sell more homes. This way they make the most profit. If a favorable mortgage offer helps them do so, don’t second-guess the motivation.

Kelly said, “Finance sells homes, and a home is not a home until we have the ability to get that customer to the closing table, and they can qualify and confidently make their mortgage payments. “

Kelly also suggested that buyers negotiate with builders for every available incentive, as they can make substantial savings. Builder incentives include rate buydowns, mortgage rate locks and forward commitments. (Read more about these incentives and how to get them in Nicole’s story.)

Taylor Morrison is able to help customers lower their rates From about 8% to 4.875%, the total monthly payment was reduced by a third, Kelly said.

However, he cautioned that some fiscal incentives could be extended during the loan term, including temporary rate cuts.

Failure to budget or plan accordingly can put home buyers at risk of experiencing problems similar to those that arose during the 2008 housing crisis, when many people taking out adjustable rate mortgages saw their monthly costs increase due to rising interest rates. Failed to account for the increase.

