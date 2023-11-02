Yes Bank and Cloud Ace India team up for digital transformation

newswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2: Yes Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Accelerated Computing Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. Ltd. (trading as “Cloud Ace India”), a leading provider of cloud solutions. This agreement marks a significant step in Yes Bank’s commitment in facilitating technological innovation and global digital transformation. It also emphasizes the bank’s effort to use advanced cloud technology and financial expertise to assist businesses, startups and entrepreneurs. The goal is to improve customer convenience and security through cloud technology and provide tailored support to startups through Yes Connect. Yes Connect is a groundbreaking platform that acts as a one-stop solution for both existing and potential Yes Bank customers. It empowers users to access basic banking services, and also discover a wide range of solutions offered by the Bank and its respected partners.

The core element of this partnership revolves around its dedication to fostering innovation through the delivery of cutting-edge cloud solutions and financial services. By merging the efficiency of Cloud Ace into cloud infrastructure backed by the financial knowledge of Yes Bank, the collaboration seeks to help businesses simplify their processes, cut expenses and achieve efficient growth.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sanjeev Roy, Country Head – Fee Based Products and Services Experience, Yes Bank, said, “Through tireless efforts and collaboration with growing fintech players, Yes Bank is fulfilling its responsibility of being the preferred banker for startups. Is moving forward. community. Through this collaboration with Cloud Ace India, we intend to provide our customers with state-of-the-art banking solutions as well as cloud computing solutions. This partnership is in line with the vision statement of our YES HeadStartup programme. Yes HeadStartup is a program designed for the thriving startup ecosystem of the country. Yes Bank aims to provide best-in-class solutions to the business and personal banking needs of startups, founders and their employees.

Saburo Takahashi, MD, Accelerated Computing Enterprise (Cloud Ace India), said, “We are thrilled to partner with Yes Bank, a technology-led bank. Together, we can deliver comprehensive solutions that empower businesses to harness the full potential of cloud technology. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to drive digital transformation and innovation across industries in India.

The partnership between Yes Bank and Cloud Ace India is expected to bring several significant benefits to the corporate and startup community. These benefits include access to cutting-edge technology, improved financial services efficiency, accelerated digital transformation support for startups, and enhanced data security and cost savings. Yes Bank and Cloud Ace India are committed to strengthening their partnership through teamwork, knowledge exchange and ongoing innovation. Together, they aim to create a thriving business environment for enterprises of all sizes.

Yes Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a full range of products, services and technology-driven digital offerings to retail, MSME and corporate customers. Yes Bank operates its investment banking, merchant banking and brokerage businesses through Yes Securities, a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank. It is headquartered in Mumbai, has a pan-India presence including an IBU in GIFT City and a representative office in Abu Dhabi.

Cloud Ace Group is a leading solutions provider for Google Cloud and Google Workspace solutions, helping businesses adopt Google Cloud Platform™[?], which includes migration, development, integration, maintenance, and billing services and has won Google Partner of the Year awards multiple times. With over 600 Google Cloud certifications and 12 Google Cloud specializations, Cloud Ace provides solutions in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT. It is headquartered in Japan, with offices in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Germany, South Africa, the United States, Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines, and India.

