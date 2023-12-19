Yen rally stalls as BOJ keeps traders anticipating negative rates

(Bloomberg) — Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda kept investors in the dark on when he would decide on the world’s last negative interest rate cut, after a stand-pat policy decision that erased some of the yen’s recent gains.

Most read from Bloomberg

Ueda appeared determined to keep his options open at a press conference after the central bank’s two-day meeting. He did not rule out policy normalization at any gathering in the coming months, while stressing that he first needed to see more evidence that the BOJ will achieve its price stability goal. Policymakers are unlikely to give clear warning of an impending rate hike, he said.

“We are very unlikely to suddenly announce that we will raise rates a month in advance,” Ueda said. He had previously commented that surprises cannot always be avoided.

The yen continued to decline as Ueda offered little to suggest that January was the most likely month for a move, falling more than 1% against the dollar. Ueda did not explicitly rule out a move next month, although he acknowledged that there was not much new information forthcoming before that meeting. He also said it was too early to give specific details on any exit plan.

The central bank had left its short-term rate at -0.1% earlier in the day and maintained its yield curve control parameters in a unanimous decision. It also left forward guidance on the policy unchanged.

The stand-pat decision revealed that UADA and its board are waiting for more evidence to confirm that wage gains are contributing to sustainable inflation. Yet Tuesday’s decision won’t quell speculation that a rate hike is going to happen sooner rather than later, with April seen as the most likely option.

Swaps traders have pegged the probability of a rate hike by the April meeting at about 90%, about 60% for the March meeting and about 45% for the January meeting.

The yen slipped about 1.3% against the dollar to 144.57 by 5:45 p.m. in Tokyo. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell three basis points to 0.635% as expectations for a rate hike faded slightly. This compares with a peak of 0.97% for yields in the wake of the BOJ meeting in late October when USDA added more flexibility to yield curve control.

Tuesday’s decision was welcomed by the stock market, which has been helped by low borrowing costs and a weak yen. The Nikkei 225 closed up 1.4%.

The consensus among BOJ watchers is that it is just a matter of time for the central bank to cut rates below zero as inflation continues to surpass its long-held 2% target. April is considered by economists to be the most probable month.

“The BOJ will end negative rates while maintaining its accommodative stance,” said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities Co. Doing so would mean that the 2% target is definitely being met, which is different from saying that it has come within sight.

The yen hit a four-month high last week after the Federal Reserve hinted at a policy change coming in 2024. Its earlier gain had eased some pressure on Ueda, which had faced the risk of sending the currency to a three-decade low. In recent meetings.

Some economists see the Fed’s dovish stance as limiting the window of opportunity for the BOJ to normalize policy. If the BOJ’s move away from sub-zero rates would result in a stronger yen, it would reintroduce deflationary pressures to the economy. Putting a negative rate cap in place when other central banks are starting to ease policy could also create more volatility in the market.

On the other hand, if the Fed manages a soft landing for the US economy, it will slow global growth while helping the BOJ.

Ueda largely dismissed the Fed as a factor and said the BOJ would not rush into its policy decisions based on what it thinks the Fed might do in three or six months’ time.

What Bloomberg Economics Says…

“We do not expect the USDA to signal that the central bank is rushing to end yield-curve control and negative rates. But he may try to advance the groundwork for a smooth transition next year.

-Taro Kimura, economist

Click here to read the full report.

Speculation over the BOJ’s first rate hike since 2007 has intensified following Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino’s upbeat talk on December 6 about the potential impact of the hike. Ueda further fueled market buzz by telling lawmakers that their jobs would become “more challenging.” End of the year. He said he highlighted the importance of policy alignment ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

While the recent focus from market watchers has been on negative rates, some analysts say other steps could still come sooner.

Naka Matsuzawa, chief strategist at Nomura Securities Co, said the conditions for revising the policy have already been met, but the question is the order in which the steps have been taken.

“I think they would prefer reducing volumes rather than negative interest rates. I think they’ll do that first,” said Matsuzawa.

–With assistance from David Finnerty, Yoshiaki Nohara, Erica Yokoyama, and Hideyuki Sano.

(Ueda’s comments added to press briefing)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com