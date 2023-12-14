Yen jumps more than 1% on bets of more aggressive Fed cuts

(Bloomberg) — The yen climbed more than 1% against the dollar as traders bet on more aggressive interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2024 and as they pegged the timing of the Bank of Japan’s exit from negative interest rates. Had guessed. ,

The Japanese currency rose 1.3% to 140.97 per dollar, surpassing a four-month high of 141.71 hit last week. The move came after the Fed hinted at a rate cut on Wednesday and investors are watching the BOJ’s meeting next week for any indication of when it will adjust policy.

Comments last week by BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda and one of his deputies fueled speculation that the central bank could eliminate negative rates this month. Such hopes were tempered when people familiar with the matter said officials were in no hurry to end the policy this month.

“The trigger is broader dollar weakness as US long-term yields fell below 4% due to the unexpectedly soft Fed,” said Takuya Kanda, general manager of the research department of Gaitame.Com Research Institute Ltd. Yen gets additional support. “There has been long-standing speculation that the BOJ will end the negative interest rate regime in the near future.”

Kanda said the dovish stance of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England could further highlight the contradiction with the BOJ’s policy tightening stance, which would support yen buying.

The ECB is expected to keep benchmark rates unchanged at the end of the day, as is the BOE, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

“The BOJ now has less room to tighten policy because of the Fed’s potential rate cut,” said Shoki Omori, chief desk strategist at Mizuho Securities Co. “Currency markets are struggling to find the right level and the yen may face volatile trading.” against both the dollar and the euro in the short term.”

Inflation in Japan has remained above the central bank’s 2% target every month through April 2022. Still, BOJ officials have said they want to see more evidence on both inflation and wage growth.

With speculation rising about the Fed lowering rates, “a growing number of investors see a major hurdle for the BOJ in raising borrowing costs after ending the negative interest rate regime,” said Oksan Securities Group Inc. “Some may also think it is difficult for the BOJ to end negative rates,” said senior bond strategist Makoto Suzuki.

Meanwhile, the dirty funds scandal engulfing the long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party is seen as having the potential to strengthen the yen. The political faction of former leader Shinzo Abe – who had supported monetary stimulus that cushioned the yen’s weakness – has been at the center of the scandal, giving rise to the idea that it would help exit the current monetary policy.

–With assistance from Anya Andrianova, Beth Thomas and Masahiro Hidaka.

(Adds comment on yen in fourth paragraph.)

