Yen hovers around 150 as Middle East concerns increase

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Japan’s yen dominated the headlines in Asia on Monday, hovering near the 150-dollar level in a tug-of-war between investors betting on a further rise in dollar yields and investors expecting Japanese authorities to intervene in markets. Got closer.

The week began with growing concerns about the Middle East conflict as Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza on Monday morning, a bombardment that lasted two weeks, following attacks by the Islamist group Hamas on southern Israeli communities on October 7. Was started, and as United. The States sent more military assets to the region.

US Treasuries remained bearish as investors flocked to the European Central Bank meeting and US GDP data at the end of the week. Ten-year yields briefly rose above 5% last week after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the strength of the U.S. economy and tight labor markets may necessitate tighter financial conditions.

The dollar index rose 0.02% to 106.19, the euro fell 0.07% to $1.0586.

The Japanese yen last traded at 149.83 per dollar, after a brief trip up to 150.14 early Monday, a level last seen on Oct. 3 when traders suspected the Bank of Japan would push it to the stronger side of 150. Had intervened to push in.

Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo, said one group of investors is betting the Bank of Japan will defend the 150 level, while others see rising U.S. yields as a reason to push the dollar higher. Are.

“There are potentially around 150 two camps fighting, so the dollar-yen will not go away from here,” Yamamoto said.

Investors are also wary of further rises in the long end of the US Treasury curve, with term premiums rising on expectations of stronger growth and fiscal slippage.

Oil prices fell on Friday after Hamas released two American hostages from Gaza, raising hopes that the crisis could ease without affecting the rest of the Middle East region and disrupting oil supplies. Brent crude futures were 0.6% lower at $91.55 a barrel, but still up 10% in 10 days.

The ECB meeting will be held on Thursday. Its rate hike cycle is over, but it won’t ease until at least July 2024 as the fight against elevated inflation continues, according to all 85 economists surveyed by Reuters.

The ECB raised its key interest rates by 25 basis points in September, taking the deposit rate to 4.00% and the refinancing rate to 4.50%, but signaled that its 10th increase in a 14-month-long period was likely to be its last.

