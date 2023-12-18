Yen gives up some ground ahead of crucial BOJ test

By Rae V

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The yen fell slightly as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) began its two-day monetary policy meeting on Monday, as traders nervously awaited a decision on whether the dovish central bank would finally end its ultra-loose stance. Could eliminate monetary settings. ,

In the broader market, currencies started the week with a cautious stance after big fluctuations last week, which were mainly caused by central bank meetings, including those of the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England. Rate decisions included. BOE).

The yen fell 0.2% to 142.41 per dollar in early Asian trade, reversing a nearly 2% gain last week as the dollar declined.

The Japanese currency has had a volatile few weeks as the market struggles to get a handle on how quickly the BOJ might end its negative interest rate policy, following comments from Governor Kazuo Ueda earlier this month. There was a huge rise in the yen.

This was later reversed on news that a policy change was unlikely in early December, and investors now await Tuesday’s BOJ decision for further clarity on the bank’s rate outlook.

“The meeting will be relevant and important in terms of what the BOJ does, and there are some people in the market who still expect there might be a surprise,” said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank.

“We are leaning on the idea that they are still on a wait-and-see mode… for further evidence, especially with the labor market and wage growth moving towards the 2% level at the minimum.

“The best-case scenario would be for the Bank to set the stage for things to come in 2024, provided these economic results are delivered.”

The yen fell 0.1% against the euro to 155.11. The Australian dollar rose 0.13% to 95.45 yen.

Threat of rate cut?

Elsewhere, the dollar hit a four-month low on the British pound and near five-month lows on the Australian and New Zealand dollars last week after Fed officials hinted at a rate cut next year.

Sterling last bought $1.2678, while the kiwi rose 0.19% to $0.6219.

The greenback, which is supported by aggressive rate hikes from the Fed for most of 2022 and 2023 and expectations of higher rates for the long term, fell about 1.3% against a basket of currencies last week. Fed policy meeting.

The dollar index was last 0.05% lower at 102.57.

“The Fed has officially opened the door to the next cycle of rate cuts,” said Frank Dixmeier, global chief investment officer of fixed income at Allianz Global Investors.

“While the Fed may have been criticized for taking too long to raise rates, it clearly has no intention of wasting time in lowering rates.”

The ECB and BOE similarly kept interest rates steady at their respective policy meetings last week, although unlike the Fed, both played down expectations of an imminent rate cut.

“(ECB President) Christine Lagarde has made it clear that a rate cut is not planned, which is in stark contrast to the Fed’s approach, which is deeply concerned about the growth risks associated with maintaining high rates for an extended period.” Focused,” said. Monica Defend, head of Amundi Investment Institute.

“This divergence is particularly notable given the euro zone’s recent weak economic performance and more rapid deflation than in the U.S. Meanwhile, the (BoE) maintains a cautious stance, sticking to its ‘high-long’ policy. Shows no signs of deviation.”

The euro was last up 0.07% at $1.0900, helped by a weaker dollar, although weak growth prospects in the euro zone remain under pressure on the single currency.

Data last week showed the bloc’s decline in business activity surprisingly deepened in December, suggesting its economy is almost certainly in recession.

(Reporting by Rae Wei; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com