Yen falls on BOJ hold decision, Asia stocks mixed: Markets fall

(Bloomberg) — The yen fell after the Bank of Japan kept its policy rate unchanged on Tuesday and continued the world’s last negative rate regime.

Japan’s currency fell 0.5%, reversing earlier gains, while equities were little changed at lunch. BOJ officials kept the policy rate at -0.1%. Speculation had recently increased that the central bank could reverse policy, with economists seeing April as the most likely time for a change, according to a Bloomberg survey.

The steel sector was the biggest loser under Japan’s Topix index. Nippon Steel Corporation fell more than 6% in early trading after announcing it would buy United States Steel Corporation for $14.1 billion. The deal will give the world’s second-largest steel company – and the largest outside China – a key role in supplying US manufacturers and automakers.

In China, weakness among developers is weighing on the country’s struggling economic recovery. Country Garden Services Holdings hit a record low after the company said it had set aside some of the money as losses. China South City Holdings Ltd. — which is partly owned by the southern city of Shenzhen — had also warned earlier that it might not pay interest due on Wednesday, raising the risk of default.

China’s benchmark CSI 300 index — down more than 13% in 2023 — is set for a third consecutive annual loss, which would be the longest streak of annual declines since the gauge’s inception in 2002.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia rose. U.S. contracts were little changed after Wall Street extended its sustained rally on Monday, boosted by a flood of deals as traders largely ignored dovish messages from Federal Reserve officials. The Nasdaq 100 gained for the second consecutive session and closed at a record high.

While US stocks largely refused to rein in expectations that Fed officials would cut rates sooner and deeper than expected, the rally in Treasuries got a reprieve on Monday. Yields rose, with rates hovering around 4.5% over two years and nearing 4% over 10 years. Treasuries remained mostly steady in Asian trade, while the dollar gauge edged lower.

The S&P 500 has enjoyed a seven-week rise. Whether it will be extended for an eighth week could be determined by near-term data readouts including durable goods orders, personal consumption expenditures – the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation – and the final third-quarter gross domestic product estimate.

“We expect both inflation data and economic demand to moderate in 2024, allowing the Fed to begin cutting rates at a pace of 25 bp per meeting around midyear,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists said. , or even faster rates could be cut if the economy falls into recession.” Including Marko Kolanovic, wrote in a note.

Still, Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester were the latest to join a growing group of central bank officials seeking to temper market optimism over cuts, as their New York counterparts John Williams said last week that it was premature to bet on a cut in March.

In corporate news, lithium giant SQM partnered with Australia’s richest woman to buy Azure Minerals for $1.1 billion, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, gold remained steady after rising on Monday, while oil traded at its highest level in two weeks as more companies moved away from the Red Sea following a surge in attacks on ships along the key shipping conduit.

