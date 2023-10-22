Yen breaches 150 per dollar again, raising intervention risks

(Bloomberg) — The yen briefly weakened above 150 against the dollar in early Asian trading on Monday, as a widening yield gap between Japan and the U.S. continued to weigh on the currency, prompting traders to brace for possible intervention from authorities in Tokyo. Had to be alert about.

Most read from Bloomberg

The Japanese currency slipped to 150.11 per greenback before recovering sharply amid options-related dollar selling pressure. It was at 149.85 at 5:37 am Tokyo time.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that the depreciation through the psychological level of 150 has put investors on alert about possible intervention, adding that it is important for foreign exchange markets to have stability and for them to reflect fundamentals. He refrained from commenting on the yen’s current level.

Traders are also worried given tensions in the Middle East, increased US Treasury yields and the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting on October 30-31. Safe havens including the dollar, yen and Swiss franc remained in focus on Monday after news that an airbase in Iraq that hosts US and international forces was targeted by rockets overnight in escalating hostilities among regional militias.

The US Treasury’s 10-year yield of 4.91% is almost six times that of Japan’s 0.835%. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday the bank will patiently maintain policy easing to achieve its goal of stable and sustainable 2% inflation.

Meanwhile, investors are also digesting a Nikkei report that the BOJ has begun discussing the possibility of another shift in its yield curve control settings as long-term rates rise in tandem with the US. The report did not say where he got the information from.

The yen dropped to 150.16 on October 3, before rising sharply to 147.43, fueling speculation that Japan had entered the market to support the currency. Senior government officials stuck to the strategy of keeping investors guessing the next day by refusing to clarify whether they had intervened.

Japan spent about 9 trillion yen ($60 billion) in September and October last year in its first intervention to support the yen since 1998. Japan’s Chief Currency Officer Masato Kanda has said that as a general principle, rate increases and intervention are ways to respond to excessive currency moves. He vowed to take action against excessive volatility if needed, but declined to say whether recent market moves were speculative.

Still, the International Monetary Fund has said it sees no factors that would force Japan to intervene in the foreign exchange market to support the yen.

Divergent monetary policy outlooks and widening yield differentials with foreign markets are putting pressure on the yen, which is among the 10 worst-performing currencies against the dollar this year.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com