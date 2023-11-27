Yelp names Manchester restaurant’s cheeseburgers as the best in Connecticut
(Nexstar) – It is estimated that the average American eats approximately 60 burgers per year. And if that seems like a lot, it’s likely because most of those burgers weren’t that memorable.
To rectify this problem, Yelp analysts recently determined the “top” cheeseburger restaurants in every state using data obtained from Yelp’s community of online reviewers. The final list includes something for people from all corners of the country, from the musky shores of Myrtle Beach to the sweet plains of Wichita and beyond.
The “top” places for cheeseburgers in each state, as determined by Yelp, can be found below:
- Alaska – Alaska Burgers & Brews in Anchorage
- Alabama – Our Place Diner in the Ozarks
- Arkansas – 6th Table, at Bentonville
- Arizona – Happy’s Hamburgers, in Scottsdale
- California – To Win, Los Angeles
- Colorado – Burgers and Gyros in Estes Park
- Connecticut – Shady Glen Dairy Stores, in Manchester
- Washington, DC – Admiral
- Delaware – Ocean View Brewery, in Ocean View
- Florida – North South Grill at Pembroke Pines
- Georgia – Holman and Finch Public House in Atlanta
- Hawaii – Shige’s Saimin Stand in Wahiawa
- Iowa – Burger Shop, in Clive
- IDAHO – HIT LIST, IN GARDEN CITY
- Illinois – Au Cheval, in Chicago
- Indiana – Workingman’s Friend (Indianapolis).
- Kansas – Dempsey’s Burger Pub in Wichita
- Oscar’s Slider Bar in Kentucky – Louisville
- Louisiana – Fat Boy Pantry, New Orleans
- Massachusetts – The Neck, in Hyannis
- Maryland – at JBGB, Baltimore
- Main – Blaze Burger in Westbrook
- Michigan – Gray Ghost Detroit, in Detroit
- Minnesota – Francis Burger Joint in Minneapolis
- Missouri – Jack Nolen, in St. Louis
- Mississippi – Stamp Super Burgers in Jackson
- Montana – TR’s Burgers, West Yellowstone
- North Carolina – Nick’s Old Fashioned Hamburger House in Welcome
- North Dakota – Ironhorse Kitchen, in Minot
- NEBRASKA – Cheeseburgers, in Omaha
- New Hampshire – Black Mount Burgers, in Lincoln
- New Jersey – Marty’s in Fort Lee
- New Mexico – Sparky, in Hatch
- Nevada – Eggslut, in Las Vegas
- New York – 7th Street Burger, New York City
- Ohio – Dellwood, in Cincinnati
- OKLAHOMA – Nick’s Grill, in Oklahoma City
- Oregon – Five Stars Family Burgers in Cornelius
- Pennsylvania – Route 66, in Lancaster
- Rhode Island – Mission, Newport
- South Carolina Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach
- South Dakota – Circle E Drive In in Murdo
- Tennessee – Blue Moose Burgers and Wings in Pigeon Forge
- Texas – Nancy’s Bustle, Houston
- Utah – Capital Burger in Torre
- Virginia – Melt delicious cheeseburgers in Leesburg
- Vermont – Farmhouse Tap & Grill in Burlington
- Washington – Oh Lala Burger, in Tacoma
- Wisconsin – Copp’s Frozen Custard, in Greenfield
- West Virginia – King Tut Drive-In in Beckley
- Wyoming – born in a barn in Laramie
Given that Yelp was able to find the “top” cheeseburger joint in every state, it would be fitting that one of the above eateries would rank highest in the country — and that eatery is Au Cheval in Chicago, a representative from Yelp told Nexstar. Confirmed it. , A bar/diner on the city’s West Side, Au Cheval is famous on Yelp for specializing in craft cocktails, late-night dinners and confusingly named cheeseburgers (the single cheeseburger has two patties and the double has three).
Still, every eatery on the list earned high marks for its cheeseburgers, each of which is likely to be more memorable than the 50 you’ve probably already eaten this calendar year.
For more information, visit Yelp for a map of each state’s “top” cheeseburger spots and links to their respective Yelp pages.
Source: www.wtnh.com