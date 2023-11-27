Yelp names Manchester restaurant’s cheeseburgers as the best in Connecticut

(Nexstar) – It is estimated that the average American eats approximately 60 burgers per year. And if that seems like a lot, it’s likely because most of those burgers weren’t that memorable.

To rectify this problem, Yelp analysts recently determined the “top” cheeseburger restaurants in every state using data obtained from Yelp’s community of online reviewers. The final list includes something for people from all corners of the country, from the musky shores of Myrtle Beach to the sweet plains of Wichita and beyond.

The “top” places for cheeseburgers in each state, as determined by Yelp, can be found below:

Alaska – Alaska Burgers & Brews in Anchorage

Alabama – Our Place Diner in the Ozarks

Arkansas – 6th Table, at Bentonville

Arizona – Happy’s Hamburgers, in Scottsdale

California – To Win, Los Angeles

Colorado – Burgers and Gyros in Estes Park

Connecticut – Shady Glen Dairy Stores, in Manchester

Washington, DC – Admiral

Delaware – Ocean View Brewery, in Ocean View

Florida – North South Grill at Pembroke Pines

Georgia – Holman and Finch Public House in Atlanta

Hawaii – Shige’s Saimin Stand in Wahiawa

Iowa – Burger Shop, in Clive

IDAHO – HIT LIST, IN GARDEN CITY

Illinois – Au Cheval, in Chicago

Indiana – Workingman’s Friend (Indianapolis).

Kansas – Dempsey’s Burger Pub in Wichita

Oscar’s Slider Bar in Kentucky – Louisville

Louisiana – Fat Boy Pantry, New Orleans

Massachusetts – The Neck, in Hyannis

Maryland – at JBGB, Baltimore

Main – Blaze Burger in Westbrook

Michigan – Gray Ghost Detroit, in Detroit

Minnesota – Francis Burger Joint in Minneapolis

Missouri – Jack Nolen, in St. Louis

Mississippi – Stamp Super Burgers in Jackson

Montana – TR’s Burgers, West Yellowstone

North Carolina – Nick’s Old Fashioned Hamburger House in Welcome

North Dakota – Ironhorse Kitchen, in Minot

NEBRASKA – Cheeseburgers, in Omaha

New Hampshire – Black Mount Burgers, in Lincoln

New Jersey – Marty’s in Fort Lee

New Mexico – Sparky, in Hatch

Nevada – Eggslut, in Las Vegas

New York – 7th Street Burger, New York City

Ohio – Dellwood, in Cincinnati

OKLAHOMA – Nick’s Grill, in Oklahoma City

Oregon – Five Stars Family Burgers in Cornelius

Pennsylvania – Route 66, in Lancaster

Rhode Island – Mission, Newport

South Carolina Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach

South Dakota – Circle E Drive In in Murdo

Tennessee – Blue Moose Burgers and Wings in Pigeon Forge

Texas – Nancy’s Bustle, Houston

Utah – Capital Burger in Torre

Virginia – Melt delicious cheeseburgers in Leesburg

Vermont – Farmhouse Tap & Grill in Burlington

Washington – Oh Lala Burger, in Tacoma

Wisconsin – Copp’s Frozen Custard, in Greenfield

West Virginia – King Tut Drive-In in Beckley

Wyoming – born in a barn in Laramie

Given that Yelp was able to find the “top” cheeseburger joint in every state, it would be fitting that one of the above eateries would rank highest in the country — and that eatery is Au Cheval in Chicago, a representative from Yelp told Nexstar. Confirmed it. , A bar/diner on the city’s West Side, Au Cheval is famous on Yelp for specializing in craft cocktails, late-night dinners and confusingly named cheeseburgers (the single cheeseburger has two patties and the double has three).

Still, every eatery on the list earned high marks for its cheeseburgers, each of which is likely to be more memorable than the 50 you’ve probably already eaten this calendar year.

For more information, visit Yelp for a map of each state’s “top” cheeseburger spots and links to their respective Yelp pages.

Source: www.wtnh.com