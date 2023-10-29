Yeloh announces closure, layoffs from December 8

Bloomington, Minn. – A Bloomington-based company announced that 90 delivery centers, employing about 750 people, will close their doors on Dec. 8.

Yellowh, formerly known as Schwan Home Delivery, said Wednesday that its bright yellow trucks will drive to fewer homes.

Citing “economic headwinds, rising business costs and a post-pandemic world,” the company said in a press release that it would be closing about 90 delivery centers across the country. Yellow will then focus its efforts on 18 states, including Minnesota.

“This is a heartbreaking decision for our company, as we value our customers, our employees and the special role our team members play in our local communities. “In the states that are the foundation of our 70-year-old company – Yeloh is the best path forward,” the company wrote in a statement.

Many positions will be affected, from salespeople to corporate teams. “During this difficult period, we are focused on taking care of our team members with 60 days’ notice and pay in compliance with the WARN Act and providing great service to our customers,” the company said.

Closing is expected in early December.

Yeloh trucks will continue to deliver in Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Schwan’s started home delivery in 1952. In 2018, the Schwann family sold 70% of its business to Korean firm CJ Cheoljedang for $1.8 billion. But the family retained Schwan’s home delivery business and rebranded it as Yeloh last year.

Check out all our latest breaking news stories here YouTube Playlist:

See more on KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app Watch more from KARE 11 anytime, anywhere for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all KARE 11 newscasts. You’ll also get on-demand replays of newscasts; KARE 11 Investigates, breaking the news and the latest from the land of 10,000 stories; Special programs like Verify and HeartThreads; And Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Source: www.kare11.com