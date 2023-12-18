'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Just Launched a New Bourbon Brand

Another celebrity liquor brand has just hit the market, and surprisingly, it’s not tequila. But it wouldn’t quite fit, considering who the actor behind this new bourbon is – hit show co-star Cole Hauser yellowstone, Details we have about this new whiskey are limited.

Hauser partnered with two men to create Lazy’s Bar Whiskey – David Leuschen, the Montana cattle ranch owner after whom the bourbon is named (said to be one of the oldest in the state); and Montanan and spirits industry veteran Britt West, E.&J. VP and GM of Spirits of Gallo Winery. “This is a legacy project for all partners involved,” Hauser said in a statement. “We wanted to bring something to the market that we could be proud of and that people could enjoy with their friends and family for 100 years to come. Montana is an extraordinary place with a lot of character, and our goal is to make sure that’s reflected in Lazy’s Bar Bourbon.

As for the bourbon, it is produced at an undisclosed distillery in Kentucky and matured in Alligator char No. 4 barrels (the same char level used by Wild Turkey) for at least eight years in that state. Is made, and bottled in Bozeman, Montana. On 92 proof. The mashbill reveals—a classic bourbon recipe of 74 percent corn, 18 percent rye, and eight percent malted barley—that could point to any number of Kentucky distilleries. We haven’t sampled this bourbon yet, but the official tasting notes describe caramel, toffee and aged honey on the nose, followed by sweet toast, malted grain, herbal notes, black spices and a hint of apple on the palate. Has been given.

However, there’s a catch: Lazy’s Bar Bourbon will only be available at retailers in Montana (SRP $100) and not available to purchase online, so it’s time to book a trip to Big Sky Country if you want to try it for yourself has come. Of course, there’s a good chance that bottles will start appearing on the secondary market, but there’s no telling how much the price will rise. The second part of the final season of yellowstone won’t air until next fall, so keep your eyes peeled to see if you catch a glimpse of some Lazy’s Bar product placement in the last few episodes.

Author

jonah flickr Flicker is currently Robb Report’s whiskey reviewer, writing weekly reviews of the most newsworthy releases. He is a freelance writer covering the spirits industry whose work has been published… Read more

