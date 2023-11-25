Yellow Card wins Disruptor of the Year award at 2023 Africa Financial Industry Summit

Yellow Card, Africa’s leading permissioned stablecoin on/off ramp, has been awarded the prestigious “AFIS Disruptor of the Year Award” at the 2023 Africa Financial Industry Summit. The awards ceremony, held in Lomé, Togo, recognizes Yellow Card’s outstanding contribution to innovation and resilience in the African financial sector.

The Disruptor of the Year Award honors companies that have demonstrated resilience in challenging times and whose innovation represents market disruption. Yellow Card emerged victorious in a field of strong contenders including Moneypoint, Sparkle, Azara and Bamboo. The award was received by Yellow Card co-founder and CEO Chris Morris, who expressed his deep gratitude for the recognition.

Speaking on receiving the award, Maurice said:

“This award confirms that our team is solving important, practical problems for businesses across the continent. We’ve come a long way for a stablecoin company to win a traditional finance award, voted on by judges who are all bankers.

In addition to receiving the award, Chris was a featured speaker at the event, which brought together over 1,000 financial industry leaders, regulators, bankers and fintech entrepreneurs.

The CEO participated in an insightful interview with Mamadou Toure, Founder and CEO of Ubuntu Group, discussing the future of cryptocurrencies in Africa. The interview discussed Yellow Card’s mission to challenge traditional finance by offering faster and more affordable international remittances and serving as a hub for trading stablecoins, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

More information about yellow card

Founded in 2016 by Chris Morris and Justin Poiroux, Yellow Card has expanded its operations to 20 countries since launching in Nigeria in 2019. With over 1.7 million registered customers and over 200 employees working in 18 different countries, the company remains at the forefront of revolutionizing the African financial landscape, providing secure, liquid and cost-effective access to stablecoins and cryptocurrencies.

The company is on a mission to promote financial inclusion in Africa through crypto adoption and its activities on the continent have focused on that mission. Speaking with TechNext, the CEO explained further about the mission, noting that no matter the currency, the company wants Africans to have access to financial services, no matter where they are on the continent. He expressed his strong belief that crypto has great potential to change the world and how people trade with money around the world.

Currencies are facing severe inflation. And, in some countries, banking is actually archaic. There is no electricity in South Africa right now. You are dealing with all these underlying infrastructure issues on the continent and then you combine that with factors like lack of funding, you will be fed up. chris morris

Yellow Card has also been at the forefront of promoting crypto adoption in Africa. It does this by offering grants in cash or crypto to individuals and groups. Last October, the company launched a partnership with the Web3 Ladies Mentorship Program. As part of the partnership, the company awarded N3 million to the program to help equip 500 Nigerian women with the necessary technology and blockchain skills.

The Mentorship Program is a comprehensive three-month boot camp designed to nurture the talent of designers, engineers and managers for the blockchain industry, as well as provide them with the tools and technical resources needed for their success post-training. You can read more on that below:

Way back in 2023, the company held its “A Hole in Your Wallet” global campaign. The campaign, which ran from February to April 2023, was aimed at giving yellow card users a soft landing after a rollercoaster in 2022 and a prolonged bear market in 2023. The lucky winner, Julian Oti, a young Nigerian, has been awarded 1 Bitcoin, worth more than $30,000 at the time.

