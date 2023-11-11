Yellen says US, China need 'healthy economic relationships'

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen accused Chinese companies of supplying equipment to Russia for the war in Ukraine.

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has stressed the need for “healthy economic relations” between China and the US, while pressuring Beijing to crack down on Chinese companies aiding Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Yellen said Washington is not trying to tear apart the US and Chinese economies, but President Joe Biden’s administration will not shy away from unilateral action against Chinese companies that supply defense equipment to Moscow.

“We don’t want to isolate our economy from China,” Yellen told reporters after a two-day meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in San Francisco.

“This would be harmful to both the US and China and destabilizing for the world.”

Yellen said the Treasury had seen evidence of Chinese companies and banks “facilitating” the flow of equipment to Moscow and that they would face “significant consequences.”

“We are concerned that despite the sanctions programs we have in place, equipment that is critical to Russia’s military efforts is still escaping sanctions and being turned over to Russia,” he said. She said that she is not blaming China. Government of collusion.

Yellen said she had accepted an invitation to return to China next year as part of a “regular cadence of contacts” between economic leaders.

The meeting came ahead of sit-down talks between Biden and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, who will travel to San Francisco next week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit of the region’s leaders.

US-China relations declined under former US President Donald Trump, who imposed tariffs and sanctions against Chinese companies to boost domestic manufacturing and punish Beijing over alleged rights abuses.

Relations remain tense under Biden, who has continued his predecessor’s efforts to restore American manufacturing and crush Chinese tech firms.

Biden has been taking steps to improve the environment in recent months through visits by senior officials and diplomacy.

In January, Yellen had her first face-to-face meeting with former Vice Premier Liu He, and in July she visited China to discuss economic policies and cooperation on climate change and other global challenges.

Source: www.aljazeera.com