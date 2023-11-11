Yellen says her talks with Chinese finance chief laid the groundwork for Biden’s meeting with Xi

San Francisco –

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that she and her Chinese counterparts agreed to work toward a “healthy economic relationship” during two days of talks, adding that President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet at a summit next week. Helped in laying the groundwork for a meaningful meeting. Jinping.

Yellen said many disagreements remain between the two countries, but she and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng are committed to working together on “global challenges, from debt issues to economic issues related to climate change.”

And both countries, he said, “welcome the objective of a healthy economic relationship that provides equal opportunities for companies and workers in both countries and benefits both peoples.”

She said she planned to return to China next year after making her first visit as Treasury secretary in July.

Biden and Xi will meet on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco, the first meeting in a year between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies.

Their finance chiefs held talks in San Francisco this week aimed at making progress on a range of economic and trade issues at a time when competition between their countries has intensified.

The Treasury Department readout of the meetings said both sides agreed to increase communication on economic issues and stressed a commitment not to sever economic ties.

“Both China and the United States have our mutual desire to create a level playing field and a sustainable, meaningful and mutually beneficial economic relationship,” Yellen said. “That’s our main focus.”

Yellen has met with several Chinese officials throughout this year.

In January, he had his first face-to-face meeting with former Vice Premier Liu He in Zurich. He traveled to China in July to discuss economic policies between the nations and urged Chinese government officials to cooperate on climate change and other global challenges and not let sharp disagreements over trade and other troubles derail relations. requested.

Hussein reported from Washington.

Source: www.bing.com