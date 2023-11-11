Yellen says her talks with Chinese finance chief in San Francisco laid the groundwork for Biden’s meeting with Xi

US-China meetings begin before APEC

The face-to-face meeting in San Francisco has laid the groundwork for a high-level meeting between President Biden and President Xi. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng agree to work together when it comes to the nations’ economies.

san francisco – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that she and her Chinese counterpart agreed to work toward a “healthy economic relationship” during two days of talks, adding that President Joe Biden and the Chinese president will meet at a meeting next week. Helped in laying the groundwork for a meaningful meeting. Xi Jinping.

Yellen said many disagreements remain between the two countries, but she and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng are committed to working together on “global challenges, from debt issues to economic issues related to climate change.”

And both countries, he said, “welcome the objective of a healthy economic relationship that provides equal opportunities for companies and workers in both countries and benefits both peoples.”

Biden and Xi will meet on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco, the first meeting in a year between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies.

Their finance chiefs held talks in San Francisco this week aimed at making progress on a range of economic and trade issues at a time when competition between their countries has intensified.

Yellen said, “While we will sometimes use economic tools to protect our national security interests, our vision also includes a healthy and stable economic relationship.”

But Yellen said the US has evidence that Chinese businesses can help finance equipment for Russia’s military. She expressed concern to China and said that she wants to see action against companies violating US sanctions.

“Companies should not provide material support to Russia’s industrial sector,” Yellen said. “If they do, they will face significant consequences.”

Yellen and Lifeng both agreed to step up communication and tackle bigger issues, including debt relief to low-income countries and tackling climate change.

“The physical and economic impacts of climate change are increasing around the world, including here in California,” Yellen said. “We explored specific areas where we can enhance our cooperation.”

Yellen has met with several Chinese officials throughout this year.

In January, he had his first face-to-face meeting with former Vice Premier Liu He in Zurich. He traveled to China in July to discuss economic policies between the nations and urged Chinese government officials to cooperate on climate change and other global challenges and not let sharp disagreements over trade and other troubles derail relations. requested.

“It’s important to be able to pick up the phone and know that you’ll get a good response on the other end,” Yellen said. “And we can trust each other and work together and collaborate.”

Yellen said she was invited to visit China again next year and looked forward to additional progress on economic ties.

KTVU’s Brooks Jarosz contributed to this report.

