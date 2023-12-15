Yellen says China's economic practices 'unfair', promotes healthy competition with US

Atlas Organization founder Jonathan DT Ward discusses Treasury Secretary Yellen’s handling of China, Biden’s upcoming meeting with Xi Jinping, and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm inviting US adversaries to nuclear test sites.

Treasury Secretary janet yellen Urging China to move away from a state-driven approach in economic policy toward healthy competition with the United States, saying their current approach is “inappropriate.”

“The PRC implements unfair economic practices ranging from non-market instruments to barriers to access for foreign companies and coercive actions against US companies,” Yellen said at the US-China Business Council’s 50th anniversary dinner in Washington, DC, on Thursday evening. ” “These policies hurt American workers and firms.”

The Treasury Secretary said China’s state-driven approach could discourage investors, urging the country to “move away” from its current economic policy.

Yellen said, “If the PRC were to move away from its state-run economic approach in industry and finance, I believe it would be better for the PRC as well.” “An excessively strong role of state-owned enterprises may block growth and an excessive role of the protection mechanism may discourage investment.”

Outgoing US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds a press conference after the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, US on December 13, 2017. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Photos)

Citing a recent US-China Business Council member survey, Yellen said companies are reconsidering investment plans and said this should be worrisome for the PRC.

“These trends should be concerning to China and point to the potential benefits to China from pursuing structural reforms and treating foreign companies fairly,” Yellen said. “In addition to attracting more foreign investment, this will help address inefficiencies and vulnerabilities resulting from China’s economic practices, at a critical moment in China’s economic progress.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, shakes hands with Chinese Vice Prime Minister He Lifeng during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State guesthouse in Beijing, China, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via Reuters/Reuters Photo)

The Treasury Secretary also reiterated his previous comments that the world’s two largest economies would not separate, calling a complete separation from China “damaging.”

“I and other American officials have repeatedly said that the United States does not want to disengage from China,” Yellen said. “This would be damaging to both our economies and have a negative global impact.”

