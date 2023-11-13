Yellen calls on APEC finance ministers to continue boosting growth potential

by david lauder

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday urged Pacific Rim finance ministers to boost the productive capacity of their economies while working to finance the transition to low-carbon energy and provide more opportunities for the poor. called upon.

Opening a meeting of finance ministers of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation countries, Yellen said the group’s economic dynamism means the actions they take to address global challenges matter.

Yellen said in prepared remarks that the 21 APEC economies need to cooperate to meet the goals of the 2023 U.S. hosting year of creating an “open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community.”

A day after the APEC secretariat issued new forecasts for slower growth next year amid an inflation battle and US-China tensions, Yellen said the group needed to boost potential output.

“We need to further improve our long-term economic outlook by boosting labor supply, innovation, and infrastructure investment that is also sustainable and reduces inequality,” Yellen said.

Yellen said, “We need to put ourselves on a sustainable growth path, where we protect our planet while providing the clean energy our economies need to grow. And we need to foster innovation while maintaining safe financial markets.” There is a need to leverage emerging technologies to promote ,

The APEC finance ministers’ meeting comes just ahead of the APEC leaders’ summit this weekend and a high-level meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping aimed at reducing tensions between the world’s two largest economies. To do.

Yellen on Friday agreed to “intensify communications” with her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng, while warning Beijing’s new economic czar to crack down on Chinese who are supporting Russia’s Ukraine war efforts. Are.

The meeting’s agenda includes bringing more workers into the APEC country workforce, investing in infrastructure and research, and mobilizing resources to accelerate net-zero emissions goals. Yellen said the Just Energy Transition Partnership for Vietnam and Indonesia, financed by G7 countries, multilateral development banks and private sector investors, are prime examples of this work.

The meeting also included discussion of the Treasury’s principles for developing carbon markets and net-zero commitments from financial firms to link their lending and investments to targets of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C by mid-century. There will be a need to align with the “responsible development” of digital assets.

Yellen is scheduled to hold a closing news conference on Monday evening.

