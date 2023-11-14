Yeast engineered with 50% synthetic DNA in genetic studies

Scientists have achieved a major milestone in a 15-year project to create a completely synthetic yeast genome. In the new papers reporting bumper yields, the team has created viable yeast cells with more than 50% synthetic DNA for the first time, and created synthetic versions of almost all of its chromosomes, as well as an entirely new Is.

The world’s first fully synthetic organism was created in 2010, and has since been modified to allow it to grow and divide and even move around on its own. But there are other bacteria like it, which have very simple genomes consisting of a single chromosome.

Other scientists are working to create synthetic versions of more complex life forms, including the Synthetic Yeast Project (Sc2.0). As you might have guessed, their goal is to create a completely synthetic genome of brewer’s yeast, which would make it the first artificial eukaryote – the large group of life that includes all plants and animals.

Yeast packages its DNA into 16 chromosomes, six of which have been previously synthesized by the project. In the new batch of studies, Sc2.0 scientists have added eight more, and performed a series of experiments that allowed them to explore the biology of the yeast and what changes could be safely made to the synthetic version.

One of the main changes made to the genome was the removal of large sections of repetitive DNA. These regions do not code for anything specific, but they can recombine with each other and cause large structural changes. The team says that by removing them they gain greater control over the genome, making it more stable.

In another study, researchers created an entirely new chromosome that contained sections of DNA that encode for transfer RNA (tRNA). The team says these DNA sequences are sensitive to instability, so cutting them from their normal locations in the genome and inserting them into their own chromosome helped make the whole genome more stable.

Other groups pushed yeast’s viability to its limits by making major structural changes, such as fusing chromosomes together, reversing their “arms,” ​​or deliberately misfolding chromosomes. They discovered that yeast cells could tolerate astonishing levels of change and still thrive.

Next, the Sc2.0 scientists set out to assemble as many of these synthetic chromosomes as possible into a living yeast cell. They used a sequential technique where they crossed strains with one synthetic chromosome each, then selected the progeny that had acquired the mutation from both of its parents. Repeating this process for generations, they ended up with a yeast strain with 6.5 synthetic chromosomes.

Finally, they used a new technique developed as part of the project to replace another chromosome in this strain, resulting in a yeast with a genome containing 7.5 synthetic chromosomes, meaning it is more than 50% The first one with synthetic DNA.

Although it has taken 15 years to reach the “halfway point”, scientists estimate that it will take only one more year to achieve a strain of 100% synthetic yeast. The final two chromosomes have already been synthesized and are expected to become the subject of their own research papers in the next few months. Next comes the difficult work of editing them and debugging the changes to ensure that the yeast is still viable.

This project isn’t just about “playing God” — a completely synthetic strain of yeast could help the world in more ways than you think. Yeast is already used to produce not only food but antibiotics, medicines, biofuels and many other useful molecules. It can be engineered to do this more efficiently, or its repertoire can be expanded to solve other major problems.

