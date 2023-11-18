Years after strike, West Virginia public workers are protesting another insurance cost increase

Charleston, W.Va. (AP) – The agency in charge of managing health insurance for more than 200,000 public employees in West Virginia is facing protests over proposed premium increases, five years after public school employees went on strike over rising health care costs. after.

The state Public Employees Insurance Agency is proposing premium increases that would increase 35% over two years for state employees. In a series of public hearings this week, workers said they can’t afford the raises despite recent tax cuts and raises for state employees.

During a virtual hearing Thursday, teacher Casey Lockerbie said that even with the pay raise, she is making less than last year because of this year’s increase.

“The whole reason we went on strike a few years ago was to get PEIA funded, and I don’t think this is the solution to it,” said Lockerbie, who commutes to West Virginia from a neighboring state to work. “You want to attract people to come to the state and work for you, but you’re punishing the people who are coming to the state and working for you.”

After the health insurance agency faced a $376 million deficit earlier this year, the state Legislature, with a supermajority GOP, passed a sweeping bill in July that would raise state employee health insurance premiums by nearly 25%. There is also a new surcharge of about $150 for spouses who leave their employer’s insurance to join the state plan.

The law made it mandatory for the Public Employees Insurance Agency to enforce an 80-20 cost split between employers and employees.

Under the proposed plan, premiums for state employees would increase by an additional 10.5% next July. The agency’s finance board is expected to take a final vote in December, after hearing feedback at public hearings across the state this month.

The proposed increase, the second year in a row, comes after Republican Governor Jim Justice promised in 2021 that premiums would not increase on his watch.

In 2018, West Virginia school workers went on mass strike for the first time in two years over concerns about the long-term solvency of the Public Employees Insurance Agency. Governor Justice created a task force to study the issue as part of his agreement with labor unions. But this did not result in any significant policy changes to stabilize the budget.

Justice says the increases are being offset by raises — a $2,300 raise for state employees this year — and is proposing a 5% increase next year to offset the cost. He also signed a law this year that cut state income taxes by an average of 21.25% across all categories.

Opponents of growth argue that growth does not go far enough. West Virginia teachers are among the lowest paid in the country.

During a hearing in Charleston earlier this week, School Service Personnel Union leader Joe White said he knows agency finance board members’ hands are tied because of a law passed earlier this year.

But White asked the board to remember that the people bearing the costs “are human beings, they’re families.”

“Organized labor, labor organizations, school employees – we are not the devil, folks,” he said. “They are employees who are working for the state of West Virginia who deserve to be treated with respect.”

Retirees not yet eligible for Medicare and city and county employees insured by the agency will also see an increase.

Source: www.bing.com