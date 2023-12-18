Year of Make or Doom for Non-Chinese Gallium Market: 2024 Preview

Non-Chinese stocks of gallium are reportedly running low as limited production outside China does not keep up with consumption.

But while some market participants expect China to ease the implementation of its export controls to allow commercially significant quantities of standard-grade gallium metal to leave, others expect the controls to remain in place through most of 2024. Will remain.

In its outlook for the coming year, the Deloitte consultancy has included gallium among the metals that will be in regional shortage in 2024.

“2024 could see shortages of gallium and possibly germanium in many regions and shortages of rare earth elements (REEs) and more,” Deloitte said in its outlook report.

Prices will rise by the end of 2023, supply shortage will get worse

Gallium prices rose significantly during December, with market participants reporting that Japanese consumers were outbidding their European counterparts for the limited stocks of gallium held there.

The price assessed by FastMarkets for Gallium 99.99% Ga min, in-whs Rotterdam was $500-600 per kg on Friday December 15, stable at the previous session, December 13, but up 9% at $460-550 per kg Went. in early December, and surged 114% to $250-265 per kilogram just before China announced export controls on June 30.

Japan has long been a major gallium consumer, particularly its high-performance semiconductor sector, which uses gallium metal in the form of gallium arsenide (GaAs) wafers.

Japanese and other consumers are competing for increasingly limited supplies of the metal, but Japan is the major destination for Chinese exports of gallium. Since the beginning of 2022, the country has directly imported about 51.4% of the gallium exported from China, while Germany was the second largest export destination to China and took 35.2% of total shipping.

,[The price increase] This appears to be because the inventory held by traders is also decreasing and the number of offers is also decreasing,” a Japanese source told FastMarkets.

“Among these, I think users who have particularly low raw material inventories will have to buy, even if it is considered higher than the market price,” the source said.

The source also agreed that strong demand in Japan is being driven mainly by the semiconductor industry.

“We heard that the demand from the compound semiconductor industry is really good currently,” said a Chinese gallium exporter.

Japan is one of the world’s largest producers of semiconductors, home to manufacturing plants owned by Japanese, American and Taiwanese firms.

Responding to China’s export controls, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Yasutoshi Nishimura, said the country was looking at “the enforcement situation and supply and demand” and that it would “consider measures such as diversification of supply sources.” ” , recycling and conservation of resources.”

The country has also introduced tax incentives for its semiconductor sector.

Along with semiconductors, GaAs are used in opto-electronic devices.

Gallium metal is also used as an additive in high-performance sintered neodymium iron boron magnets to improve the performance of the magnets at high temperatures inside electric vehicle engines.

Other uses include gallium nitride (GaN), gallium phosphide, triethyl gallium, and trimethyl gallium, etc.

GaN has important applications in telecommunications where it is used in 5G mobile network masts and charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

According to one Western market participant, the semiconductor industry is likely to be poised to be overtaken by alternative consumer sectors, due to both the profit margins available for high-performance chips and the lack of viable alternatives for GaAs producers.

“If your business is making GaAs wafers, you need gallium,” the market participant said.

The market was generally divided over how long China would maintain its current export controls, with a second Western market participant predicting a move to allow material exports from China in the short-to-medium term. Export controls will be loosened.

The first Western market participant was less optimistic, however, predicting that the strict implementation of controls would only begin to loosen by the end of 2024.

Market participants said should material flow from China not resume, the consequences could be detrimental.

“A lot of companies could suffer losses,” he said.

And the Japanese source agreed.

“Some users will still be OK, but others will run out of inventory,” the source said.

Market participants told FastMarkets that a side effect of China’s continued implementation of export controls will be that traders outside China will not be able to take positions on gallium, or hold inventories.

This is because export controls require buyers to disclose end-user details for specific shipments, meaning traders will need to secure buyers before purchasing materials from China.

FastMarket understands that the trader list has helped mitigate the immediate impact of export controls, with many trading houses having built up stocks of the metal before the controls were officially implemented.

Speaking shortly after the export controls were announced, Matthias Ruth, chief executive of German trading house Tradium, told German newspaper Handelsblatt: “With our stocks, we can reliably supply German industry in the medium term.”

new production potential

Since China accounts for about 98% of the world’s gallium production, market participants are also looking to new production sources outside the country for potential relief.

But FastMarkets has been told it will take about 12-18 months to bring new gallium production plants online.

Additionally, experts have said that any initial investment in new gallium production would require a price support mechanism to offset the risk of price volatility that led to the closure of Europe’s last primary gallium production facility – Ingel Stadt – in 2016. Had contributed to.

At the time of twice-weekly pricing for gallium 99.99% Ga min by FastMarkets, Rotterdam had hit an all-time low of $110-130 per kg in August, around $130 per kg, according to filings by co-owner 5N Plus. Closed. 19, 2016.

FastMarket understands that several gallium production projects outside China are currently undergoing feasibility testing.

In the United States, Trafigura-owned Nairastar is exploring a $150 million germanium and gallium recovery and processing facility at its zinc smelter in Tennessee.

Documents seen by FastMarkets show that in fiscal year 2024, the US Department of Defense, through its Manufacturing Capacity Expansion and Investment Prioritization (MCEIP) office, has earmarked approximately $29 million to support gallium and germanium extraction .

In Europe, Greek energy and metals group Mytileneos, which has produced gallium on a non-commercial scale in the past, is rethinking the process of gallium production and aiming to reduce costs and improve quality.

The company may produce gallium as a byproduct of its bauxite refining process.

But Mytileneos told FastMarkets that the project’s feasibility depends on support from the alumina sector and for gallium production outside China, price support will be needed.

A company spokesperson said, “China could easily decide to flood the global market and put everyone out of business overnight.”

The need for a price-support mechanism appears to have taken hold in the US as well, with a recent House of Representatives Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the US and the Chinese Communist Party recommending that Congress consider a key mineral “resilient resource”. “Authorize the construction of. reserve.”

According to the recommendations, such reserves would be used to maintain the price of the critical mineral when prices fall below a certain threshold and would be replenished through contributions from companies when prices are “significantly” higher. .

The fund will target critical metals where there is high price volatility, low US domestic production and import dependence on China.

FastMarket understands that cobalt, manganese, light and heavy rare earths, vanadium, gallium, graphite, germanium and boron are all considered important minerals that fall into that category.

