Year in Review 2023: Top 5 Most Searched International Business Leaders on Yahoo Singapore

SINGAPORE – A Formula One titan, a marginalized politician and a few billionaires sent netizens into a frenzy in Singapore this year. The list of Singapore’s most searched international business leaders includes those who made history, while some found themselves mired in speculation and rumours.

Here are the top five most searched international business leaders on Yahoo Singapore:

5. Jean Todt

Jean Todt is a legend in the world of motorsports. The 77-year-old titan was racing director of Peugeot Talbot Sport for 11 years and led Scuderia Ferrari for 15 years as general manager, then CEO and later as special advisor. In 2009, he was elected as the ninth President of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) where he served for three terms.

When he married longtime fiancee actress Michelle Yeoh in July after a 19-year engagement, keyboards rattled and thumbs began tapping.

Yeoh made history in 2023 as the first Asian actor to win an Academy Award in the Best Actress category. In previous interviews, the pair have credited Formula One driver Michael Schumacher for playing Cupid when he introduced the two.

4. Li Keqiang

Li Keqiang was the former prime minister of China whose sudden death in October sparked conspiracy theories like wildfire.

The 68-year-old was known for advocating the private economy and foreign investment during his tenure. Given the country’s complex political history and rivalries, Li seemed a strong contender to succeed former President Hu Jintao, but was ousted by Xi Jinping.

According to official reports, the politician suffered a heart attack while on holiday in Shanghai, despite appearing to be in good health just two months earlier.

3. Pita Limjaroenrat

Pita Limjaroenrat is a 43-year-old former leader of Thailand’s Move Forward Party. Before joining politics in 2019, he served as co-founder and managing director of CEO AgriFood Co., Ltd., the company he inherited from his father, and as executive director of Grab Thailand.

He made headlines in May when his party swept the country’s national elections, putting him on track to become the country’s youngest prime minister in 77 years. However, the Harvard alumnus was barred from assuming office due to a legal case and was subsequently suspended from Parliament. In September, he resigned as party leader to make way for a successor.

2. Bruce Rockowitz

Bruce Rockowitz is a Canadian billionaire businessman who co-founded the Pure Group fitness chain and is a director of technology consulting firm Step Digital Group. But this year, he is better known as the estranged husband of the late singer-songwriter and actress Coco Lee, who died by suicide in July.

The two married in 2011 and at the time of his death, multiple outlets reported that the couple had been separated for two years and were about to finalize their divorce. Lee suffered from depression and rumors spread that Rockowitz was having an alleged affair in 2017 which ultimately put a strain on her mental health.

1. Elon Musk

Elon Musk crowned Singapore’s most searched international business leader in 2023. The eccentric 52-year-old continues to make headlines through his many companies, which include X (formerly known as Twitter), Tesla and SpaceX.

In terms of wealth, Musk currently tops Forbes’ 2023 list of America’s 400 richest people with his estimated net worth of US$251 billion.

What is he doing this year? To name a few, the X faced numerous policy changes and staff cuts and Tesla was heavily criticized for delaying the Cybertruck release and increased pricing. Musk’s personal life was also in the spotlight when Grimes, the mother of three of his 10 surviving children, sued him for parental rights.

