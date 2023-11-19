Yarn Finance collapse: Rag pull rumors spread as token drops 45%

Recent data analysis has revealed a significant decline in the performance of YFI, the native token of the Yarn Finance platform. In a dramatic development overnight, the native token of the Yarn Finance ecosystem saw a massive 40% decline.

This decline in YFI performance motivates us to closely examine the complex dynamics within the decentralized finance landscape. The sudden and substantial decline has ignited a wave of speculation within the community, with some raising concerns about the possibility of an exit scam.

Its recent profits were wiped out due to the recession. Investors rapidly sold their stakes in YFI in response to the widespread selloff that shook the entire cryptocurrency market, causing sudden price swings.

Yarn Finance suffers from an apparent exit scam

As users seek to navigate and capitalize on the crypto market’s potential returns, the fluctuations in the value of YFI underscore the inherent volatility and complexity of the DeFi environment.

Notably, YFI dropped from $15,450 to $8,950 within a span of just 24 hours. This sharp and rapid decline represents a substantial loss in YFI’s value to $6,510.

The price of YFI has seen a significant increase during the last seven days. Just a week ago the asset was trading at around $9,000. But it quickly gained momentum and by Friday, it reached its highest price point in more than a year – above the $15,000 level.

In Bus: Year Finance ( $YFI ), one of the largest platforms in the DeFi ecosystem, has fallen by more than -45% in an apparent exit scam by insiders. 10 wallets hold almost half of YFI’s entire supply, and over $250 million of market capitalization vanished within minutes pic.twitter.com/pMqonBcgux – Whalewire (@whalewire) 18 November 2023

Within a matter of hours, the market capitalization saw a massive drop and approximately $250 million disappeared. The market cap dropped from $525 million to $275 million. It is once again showing an upward trend; However, the sudden fall has negatively impacted investor sentiment.

The recent selloff has instigated a weekend of fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) among members of the cryptocurrency community.

According to some users on X (formerly known as Twitter), claims have been made regarding the distribution of the token supply, revealing that 50% of the tokens were held within 10 wallets under the supervision of engineers.

It appears that Yarn Finance $YFI the rug was pulled One of the largest DeFi platforms fell more than -50% in an exit scam perpetrated by insiders ~10 wallets hold almost half of the entire supply of YFI. Over $250 million of market capitalization vanished in a matter of hours pic.twitter.com/Y1TbtlkltC – Solid堅固 (@SolidTradesz) 18 November 2023

Yet, according to data from Etherscan, it indicates that a portion of these holders may potentially have wallets associated with cryptocurrency exchanges.

YFI’s market roller coaster ride hasn’t just been a wild fall; This has been a game-changer for crypto traders riding the waves of fortune of this digital asset.

Source: Etherscan

Crypto holders lose almost $5 million

According to insights from derivatives market tracker, CoinGlass, the recent decline in YFI has caused crypto enthusiasts to lose a whopping $4.99 million through liquidations.

Traders who had bet on YFI’s upward trajectory found themselves suffering the most losses following the digital asset’s dramatic collapse. It’s not just the numbers on the chart; This is a story of high-stakes bets and unexpected turns in the always-unpredictable world of crypto trading.

Looking into the details, the brunt of the blow was borne by long positions, amounting to a substantial loss of $3.5 million in total liquidations of around $5 million, according to Coinglass data.

YFI market cap is $309 million on weekend charts: Tradingview.com

Most of these traders find themselves navigating platforms like Bybit and OKEx participants, as well as the giant Binance.

It’s a vivid snapshot into the crypto battlefield, where the casualties of this market turmoil are being felt by those who have taken bullish positions, and the ripples are spreading to some of the most prominent exchanges in the digital sphere.

(The content of this site should not be construed as investment advice. Investing involves risk. When you invest, your capital is subject to risk).

Featured image from Markus Spiske/Unsplash

source: www.newsbtc.com