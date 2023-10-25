Yardley Jewelers is closing retail business on Main Street. Big sale is going to start soon

After nearly 50 years of providing countless gem-studded memories to Bucks County residents, the husband-and-wife owners of Yardley Jewelers are closing the commercial and retail aspects of their business.

While the Bucks County institution is closing the doors to one aspect of its business, the good news is that Yardley Jewelers will continue to offer custom jewelry making and repairs on its premises.

“We have been fortunate to serve our customers in this great community and beyond for so many years,” said Barry DiNola, co-owner of Yardley Jewelers. a lifetime.”

Yardley Jewelers expanding beyond commercial, retail offerings

Barry and his wife, co-owner Mary Jane DiNola, opened Yardley Jewelers at 2 South Main Street in 1977, and in that time, they have grown their location into a Yardley landmark.

The pair will now end retail store operations on Thursday, October 26 and hold a major liquidation sale that will run through December 2.

Barry DiNola said the blend of advanced manufacturing technologies and quality hand craftsmanship has allowed the couple to create family heirlooms and jewelery for generations over decades.

And now, Dinolas is just adjusting to business realities.

Husband-and-wife-owned Yardley Jewelers is closing its business after 47 years. The location will continue as a custom-jewelry and repair location.

Yardley Jewelers to have liquidation sale; Remain as a distinguished jeweler

The closure of the retail aspect of Yardley Jewelers will result in some good deals on the remaining stock, as Dynolas plans to liquidate his remaining shares before turning the business around.

Couple Barry and Mary Jane DiNola are the owners of Yardley Jewelers. The pair are closing the commercial/retail side of their business after 47 years, and will focus on custom jewelery and repairs.

The liquidation sale will include a complete inventory of fine jewelry and custom pieces, antique and estate jewelry, bridal, gemstones and other unique gifts crafted by Barry DiNola of Yardley Jewelers.

Barry DiNola is shown in the Yardley Jeweler’s workshop, which he owns with his wife, May Jane. Yardley Jewelers is closing its retail and commercial operations after 47 years, but will continue to make and repair custom jewelry.

An excerpt from a statement on Yardley Jewelers’ website read, “This will be the largest sale in the 48-year history of the business… and the last! This is your chance to get the jewelery you’ve always dreamed of Is.” , “Every price will be reduced by 25% to 70% for this famous storewide event – ​​and even store showcases are on sale.

The statement continued, “Even though we are closing the retail portion of Yardley Jewelers, following the sale, our repair workshop and world-class custom designed jewelry business will remain open in the same great location.” “We are so grateful for our loyal customers, our community and our neighborhoods. This is a big change for us, but we are ready for the next chapter.”

Dinolos owns the building that houses Yardley Jewelers, and things haven’t been easy over the past nearly half a century. The building suffered a major fire in 1997, requiring extensive reconstruction and renovation.

Over $2,000 in raffle prizes will be awarded at the end of Yardley Jewelers’ liquidation sale, and gift checks will also be awarded with purchases.

“We are grateful for the well wishes from our loyal customers,” reads a portion of the Facebook post announcing the liquidation sale and next steps. “Remember that although we are closing the retail portion of our business, Barry will still be operating his workshop for custom jewelry designs and repairs in the same great location.”

