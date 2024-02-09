Yara reports growth in deliveries and improving margin trend

Yara International ASA

Oslo, 9 February 2024: EBITDA1 in the fourth quarter was US$586 million, compared to US$1,067 million a year earlier. Net income was US$246 million (US$0.96 per share), compared to US$766 million (US$3.02 per share) in the fourth quarter 2022.

Key elements of the fourth quarter results are:

EBITDA1 of 586 MUSD, improving trend from 2Q23

4% increase in crop nutrition distribution

1 BUSD Full Year Free Cash Flow2

Increased buying activity and rising prices indicate volume catch-up in 1H2024

Proposed annual dividend of NOK 5 per share

“After strong financial results in 2022, results in 2023 were significantly impacted by lower market prices and one-off position effects. EBITDA for the quarter is 586 MUSD and I am pleased to see an improving trend from the second quarter and a positive market trend into 2024. We propose an annual dividend of NOK 5 per share, in line with our capital allocation policy,” said Sven Tore Holsether, Yara’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

So far this season, nitrogen supplies in both Europe and the US are below normal, indicating a tight global balance for the first half of 2024. Fertilizer affordability improved during the quarter, and the optimal application rate for wheat in Europe is currently around six. Percentage higher than a year ago. An increase in procurement activity and higher prices are seen in early 2024, indicating potential volume increases in the main application season in the Northern Hemisphere.

“As we now begin a new year, Yara is well-positioned with a strong track record even in more volatile markets. I am confident in our strategic progress, including our focus on optimizing and decarbonizing our asset footprint, and contributing to decarbonizing shipping fuels, the food value chain and other energy-intensive industries,” Holsether said.

Energy transition, climate crisis and food security are top priorities globally. With its leading food solutions and ammonia positions, Yara is uniquely positioned to drive these changes. Furthermore, the volatile operating conditions of the past years have shown the resilience of Yara’s global and flexible business model. Yara’s strategy is focused on further strengthening operational flexibility and resilience and driving profitable growth in low carbon ammonia, capturing value within decarbonized premium crop nutrition solutions as well as unlocking growth in new ammonia markets. This will support the transformation of the global food system, create opportunities for long-term growth and progress towards Yara’s ambition to develop a nature-positive food future.





1) For definition and resolution of alternative performance measures, see the APM section in the 4Q Report, page 33.

2) Net cash provided by operating activities minus net cash used in investing activities, see Cash Flow Statement in 4Q Report, page 15.

Note on Alternative Performance Measures: Alternative performance measures are defined, explained and summarized in the Financial Statements in APM section in the 4Q Report, pages 33-39.

This information is considered inside information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to disclosure requirements in accordance with Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Maria Gabrielsson, Head of Investor Relations at Yara International ASA, on 9 February 2024 at 08:00 CET.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

