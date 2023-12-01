Yara announces world's first clean ammonia powered container ship

Green ammonia provides a solution to one of the most difficult tasks in decarbonization: replacing diesel in large ships. Yara is moving forward with a commitment to launch the world’s first clean ammonia-powered container ship, ready for service in 2026.

Marine diesel is an incredibly convenient energy source for large ships, storing a lot of energy and being readily available in whatever port you visit. But while shipping is a relatively efficient way of moving goods in bulk, it is also responsible for between 1.7 and 3% of global CO2 emissions, depending on who you ask, and in the race to zero to clean it up. Will need to do.

Batteries are a non-starter in large marine applications; They’re too big and too heavy, and they don’t have enough energy. Even hydrogen, as a liquid or gas, cannot carry enough power to push these giant vessels through water far enough to make them practical for most applications. Methanol offers a fairly accessible transitional step, but it will never be a completely green fuel, so if humanity is to be carbon-free by 2050, it is a 30-year impasse.

Which leaves ammonia as a leading option for clean shipping. This is far from an ideal solution; Diesel still carries twice as much energy by weight and about two and a half times more by volume. But ammonia can be burned cleanly in a combustion engine, provided the process is well managed to avoid the production of nitrous oxide, providing enough energy to cover Some? shipping routes, and it is a widely produced chemical for agricultural use, so it is still relatively accessible today.

Initially it will be a relatively small container ship, operating on a much shorter route between Norway and Germany.

Friend

Norwegian chemicals maker Yara shipped about 3.8 million tons of green or blue ammonia in 2022, making it abundantly clear why it is interested in ammonia-powered shipping. Yara International has partnered with its subsidiary Yara Clean Ammonia and North Sea Container Line on what it says will become the world’s first ammonia container ship.

Yarra Ide will be a relatively small ship next to some of the container-carrying giants out there, and it is also set to sail on a much shorter route, shuttling back and forth between Norway and Germany. Its two most distant destination points, Oslo and Hamburg, are about 442 nautical miles (818 km/508 mi) away from the ship, so the ship’s low fuel range should not cause too much of a problem.

Yara and North Sea are setting up a joint venture to build the ship with the help of a US$3.7 million grant from Norway’s Enova climate and energy financing organisation. The joint venture aims to focus solely on ammonia shipping, building more vessels following the launch of Yara Ide in 2026.

This is a relatively short route, but it would still save about 11,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year

Friend

The ship is expected to eliminate 11,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, while giving many manufacturers the ability to decarbonize their international logistics chains.

“To succeed in decarbonizing shipping, low-emission technologies must be brought to commercial scale within the next decade,” says Magnus Krogh Ankerstrand, president of Yara Clean Ammonia, in a press release. “It is important that carriers are incentivized to choose lower emissions.” -Carbon fuel.

“We are seeing an increasing demand from cargo owners to reduce emissions,” says Bente Hetland of North Sea Container Line. “Yara Ide offers cargo owners competitive and emission-free logistics.” Watch a short video below.

Yara Ide: The world’s first clean ammonia powered container vessel

Source: Yaara

Source: newatlas.com