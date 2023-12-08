Yankees 'in the market for pitching' after landing Juan Soto

The Yankees’ work is not finished.

“It just won’t be him,” GM Brian Cashman said of Juan Soto. “We have to continue to work on what else we can add to this roster.”

Cashman acknowledged the biggest need is pitching of all types.

Trading for Soto removed three pitchers who covered 232 ²/₃ major league innings the previous season in Michael King, Johnny Brito, and Randy Vasquez. Adding top prospect Drew Thorpe to the trade will also be a loss, Cashman said, as well as prospects Mitch Spence, Matt Sawyer and Carson Coleman, who were taken in Wednesday’s Rule 5 draft “where we got slammed. Was.” A day earlier, three more pitchers (Greg Weissert, Richard Fitts, and Nicholas Giudice) were needed to relieve Alex Verdugo.

The Yankees’ greatest strength – pitching depth – has become a concern.

“We are in the market for pitching,” Cashman said Thursday over Zoom. “Rotation, bullpen, combo, all of the above.”

Blake Snell is one of the top free-agent pitchers who could be on the Yankees’ target list. AP

The rotation projects to be Gerrit Cole and a group of question marks that includes Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes and Clark Schmidt.

The No. 5 starter at this point could be a possibility like Luis Gil or Will Warren or Clayton Beater.

The most significant addition will be Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto, with whom the Yankees visit on Monday.

However, competition for Yamamoto will be stiff and will also include Steve Cohen’s Mets.

Other top free agents include Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell.

Cashman declined to comment on how much the Yankees’ payroll might go up.

The Yankees’ bullpen is in better shape than the rotation. The Yankees would like to add more depth, but should return Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle, Ian Hamilton, Jonathan Loaisiga and Ron Marinaccio.

It was rare for the Yankees and Red Sox to come together to make a trade this week – but there was no trade discussion between the two.

The Yankees had been trying to poach Verdugo from Boston for several years.

“We had a lot of conversations with Boston over the last two years on Verdugo,” Cashman said. “We were both able to find something at this time that we could live with, and we didn’t blink an eye there.”

Verdugo will likely be the Yankees’ normal left fielder and hits well against righty pitching (against whom he has a career .807 OPS). He was a polarizing figure with the Red Sox and was benched twice last season, once for arriving late to a home game and once for not rushing.

Cashman said the Yankees “took a deep dive” into Verdugo’s makeup and found “he’s a gamer.”

“We’ve seen him obviously within the rivalry,” Cashman said of the 27-year-old. “I don’t think this situation in New York is going to be a problem for him. I think he embraces the big stage. had a lot of conversation [with] a lot of people who were [in Boston] Or are currently there or have passed through there.”

Source: nypost.com