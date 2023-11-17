Yahoo Finance’s Healthcare Checkup: From Ozempic to AI, How Healthcare is Changing

The healthcare industry is battling many hurdles these days: from new and controversial technology like AI to ever-rising costs and an opaque health delivery system. Yahoo Finance Live tackled all this and more in a weeklong series in November. 13-17- Focuses on various aspects of the healthcare industry. We heard from industry leaders, Wall Street analysts and experts about some of the biggest topics of 2023.

Here are some of the highlights:

Yahoo Finance Health Series: Industry Investigation featuring Dr. Sachin Jain, CEO of Scan Group and Health Plan. And, YF’s own Anjali Khemlani (Yahoo Finance)

misinformation and disinformation It has played an important role in the trust that scientists and doctors have to deal with on a daily basis. (Remember the loss of life during the pandemic?) Google (GOOG) and YouTube are trying to do something about it, by helping elevate trusted sources. Google’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Michael Howell and YouTube’s Director of Health, Dr. Garth Graham, join us for an exclusive discussion on this effort: https://finance.yahoo.com/video/youtube-addressing-medical- misinformation-224912836.html

clean Air: The pandemic taught us a lot about how air circulation can impact our health. Businesses are upgrading their offices to ensure more “defensive” buildings, but there is still much to be done. From wildfires to the climate crisis, there are many major concerns that can be helped by better filters and upgrades in buildings like schools and small businesses. Joseph G., director of Harvard’s Healthy Buildings Program. Alan explained it all:

Amazon’s health strategy Finally starting to come together. But no one has any idea how much more it can increase. The company recently celebrated three years of Amazon Pharmacy, and claimed that the company’s automated coupons have helped save patients $9 million since its launch in August. Dr. Vin Gupta, Chief Medical Officer of Amazon (AMZN), joins us to share more: https://x.com/YahooFinance/status/1725562668600136171?s=20

Anjali Khemlani is a senior health reporter at Yahoo Finance, covering all things pharma, insurance, care services, digital health, PBMs, and health policy and politics. Follow Anjali on all social media platforms @anjkhem,

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com