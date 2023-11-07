Yahoo Finance-Ipsos survey: This type of inflation is hurting Biden the most

When it comes to inflation, food costs are by far Americans’ biggest concern, according to a new Yahoo Finance-Ipsos survey on President Biden’s economic policies. And most Americans think inflation will get worse before the 2024 election, even though economic data suggest the contrary.

Gasoline prices are given the utmost attention, given that they are advertised in large numbers at every filling station in the country. But food prices are a far bigger concern for most households. In our survey, 67% of respondents cited food costs as their top inflation concern, while only 15% said gas and transportation costs were their top concern. Housing ranked third, with 12% saying it was their biggest inflation concern.

Ipsos conducted the survey of 1,103 registered voters on behalf of Yahoo Finance from October 20 to October 22. While several polls already show Biden at odds with voters on economic issues, the RealClearPolitics aggregate shows only 38% are in favor of Biden’s handling of the economy. Rather than mimic those polls, we wanted to delve deeper into the specific concerns of voters and the implications for Biden’s re-election prospects in 2024.

Inflation and the outlook for the broader economy are obvious concerns for Biden. Rising inflation coincides with Biden’s declining approval ratings in 2022. Inflation has fallen sharply from a peak of 9% to 3.7% in June 2022. But Biden’s approval rating is stuck at around 40%, and shows no improvement even as inflation improves.

Voters don’t believe inflation is getting better. In a Yahoo Finance-Ipsos poll, 62% said inflation will get worse during the next 12 months, while only 11% think it will decrease and 27% think it will remain at about the same level. Many economists are more optimistic, noting that inflation has already declined and that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to control inflation by raising short-term interest rates are working.

Voters’ pessimism about inflation reflects broader concerns about the overall economy. Fifty-six percent of voters think the economy will weaken over the next year, while only 8% think the economy will get stronger. Thirty-five percent say the economy will remain about the same.

Many Americans feel worse off under Biden, and they do not expect that to change. Forty-six percent say Biden’s policies have hurt them, while only 17% say Biden’s policies have helped. As far as the next 12 months are concerned, 29% expect their financial situations to worsen, while only 23% expect them to improve. Forty-seven percent expect their circumstances to remain about the same.

Polls generally show a partisan divide, with members of the president’s party being more bullish on his performance than members of the opposing party. Our survey is no different, with Democrats being significantly more bullish on the Biden economy than Republicans. It focuses on voters who identify as independent and are more likely to be key swing voters than Democrats or Republicans who could influence the 2024 election one way or the other.

The bad news for Biden is that independents are about as pessimistic about inflation and the future of the economy as voters overall. But there may be a silver lining or two Biden can take advantage of. To the extent that inflation has affected Biden’s presidency, voters look to causes other than Biden. In a Yahoo Finance-Ipsos poll, 27% attributed inflation to the policies of the current government, which we understand to mean incumbent Biden. But 70% cited a reason other than Biden.

Twenty-six percent of voters said corporate greed is the main cause of inflation. Another 16% blamed COVID disruptions, while 10% blamed excessive stimulus programs signed into law under both Biden and his predecessor, President Trump. Eight percent blamed global conflict and 5% blamed the Federal Reserve. Only 23% of independents blamed the policies of the current government, while 74% blamed something else.

We also found that Americans don’t give Biden credit for everything that’s going right in the economy. The 14 million new jobs created since Biden took office is the highest number ever in any presidential administration. The unemployment rate is near an all-time low. Yet only 7% told us they think job growth has been unusually strong under Biden, while only 25% believe the unemployment rate is unusually low. Others think the job market is around average, or weaker than normal.

We found another gap between perception and reality: Voters have a more pessimistic view of other people’s prospects than their own. For example, twenty-three percent of survey respondents said they are moving forward under Biden, while only 5% said Americans overall are moving forward. Only 27% said they were lagging behind Biden’s leadership, but 49% felt other Americans were lagging behind. Biden has some real economic problems to fix, but he also faces voters who feel a little more nervous than necessary.

