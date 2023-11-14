Yahoo Finance Best Credit Cards for Disney Business

value calculation

“To make our list forThe Best Credit Cards to Use for Your Next Disney Vacation“We started by finding the average cost of a Disney trip (also mentioned above). We looked at four primary categories that typically fall into a family trip to Disneyland or Walt Disney World, and researched prices within those categories .For our example, we chose the dates ending March 2024.

First, we looked at the cost of the flight. Our example family flies to Disney from Chicago, a relatively large city with multiple flight options to Disneyland and Walt Disney World. We compared flights to both destinations (SNA Orange County Airport and MCO Orlando Airport) from several airlines for our selected dates – JetBlue, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Airlines. The average cost is the average amount of four round-trip standard tickets across these different airlines and both destinations. The prices used came from each airline’s website as of November 2, 2023.

When looking at hotels, we compared introductory rates from Marriott and Hilton (no savings for members or add-on services) and prices for a standard room at resorts at both the Disneyland and Walt Disney World properties. We averaged the cost of a five-night stay at low-cost hotels within a short distance of the parks (if not on property). Prices used were taken from hotel websites as of November 2, 2023.

Flight and hotel prices can vary significantly depending on your travel details, your booking method and when you book. While we tried to find representative prices for a family of four traveling to Disney during the spring (and booked several months in advance), these prices may not be consistent with your own research.

Our given ticket prices are the average between Disneyland and Walt Disney World Park Passes for our example family travel dates (prices may vary based on demand throughout the year). We averaged one-park pass prices over four days, not including tax. This includes three adult passes and one pass for children aged 3-9 years.

Finally, our average meal prices only include meals purchased on park days. We assumed our family would purchase three meals per person per day during our stay at the park. Over the four days, we divided those 12 meals into 10 quick service meals and 2 table service meals. On both Disney park websites, we filtered out the 10 meal prices listed between $14.99 and under for quick service, and $15 and $59.99 for table service. These price differences are the same for Disneyland and Walt Disney World restaurants.

travel cost details

Credit Card

To determine our final list of cards, we started with over 20 travel credit cards with rewards structures that we believe are a good fit for Disney vacations. We evaluated these cards using our travel credit card rating methodology, based on several criteria related to travel card offerings (annual fee, relative rewards value, sign-up bonus, and more).

From there, we calculated the potential rewards for a Disney vacation among the highest-ranked cards.

We applied the highest earnings-related rewards category to each spending category to find the total of these rewards (listed under each card above). For example, if a card offers 5x on travel booked through the card issuer’s portal, but offers 2x on travel in general, we considered the value the cardholder books through the higher earning 5x option. have taken. We also assumed that cardholders use the card for all of their spending in given categories (flights, hotels, park tickets, meals) during their vacation.

For example, the total 28,905-point potential rewards for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card are:

$3,186.69 x5 points per dollar on flights = 15,933 points

$1,817.80 x5 points per dollar on hotels (assuming you’ve already used the $50 annual hotel credit) = 9,089 points

$2,095.27 x1 point per dollar on park tickets (not bonus category) = 2,095 points

$596 x3 points per dollar on dining = 1,788

After calculating the total rewards (either in points or cashback, depending on the card’s rewards structure), we determined our final choice based on a combination of the highest rewards potential and our own expertise. We wanted to prioritize a mix of cards that reflect different annual fees, welcome bonus offers and more that are useful for different types of Disney vacations.

credit card rubric breakdown

All calculations and ratings were conducted solely by the Yahoo Finance team without input or review from any of our affiliate partners.

Questions about functionality or need further clarification? Contact Rebecca McCracken, Credit Card Editor

