Yaccarino is on the hot seat as advertising executives urge Twitter CEO to resign

X/Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino speaks on stage during Vox Media’s 2023 Code Conference. Getty Images for Vox Media

Former NBC advertising executive Linda Yaccarino, a longtime NBC advertising executive who sought to bring revenue and credibility back to the company from big advertisers, is facing a credibility crisis of her own as advertisers have criticized her support of anti-Semitic abuse on Elon Musk’s social media platform. But have stopped spending.

forbes has confirmed that Yaccarino has been contacted by several prominent advertising executives, who questioned why she was risking her reputation to defend Musk’s behavior – and suggested she step down to combat racism and anti-Semitism. Can give statements about feelings. Sources said he has so far resisted their request.

Last week, Musk explicitly endorsed an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, and a report from watchdog Media Matters found that ads from major companies including IBM and Amazon were placed next to material promoting Nazis and white nationalism. This led to the withdrawal of advertisers including Apple, Disney, and IBM. Advertising from the platform. Even the White House has condemned Musk’s anti-Semitic and racist statements, including Musk agreeing with an “Promoting hatred, which they claim they want people to stop using against them.” Them.”

On November 16, Yaccarino responded to the outrage in a post on But we can and should all agree. When it comes to this platform – – This is ugly and wrong. Full stop.” Yaccarino did not immediately respond to a request for comment made through X’s press team.

The personal outreach to Yaccarino by key advertising executives comes as He is struggling to cope, which has led to an increase in his behavior. After working for nearly a dozen years as a top advertising executive at NBCUniversal, where he also launched a partnership with the Foundation to Fight Anti-Semitism, Yaccarino was fired six months ago amid a rise in hate speech and other toxic content on Twitter. But it was brought in to reduce the nervousness of advertisers. Since Musk bought this platform for $44 billion. But in his first interview since starting as CEO, Yaccarino said that “By all objective metrics, X is a healthier and safer platform than it was a year ago.” The CEO, who one source said has political aspirations, promised to create tools to help give advertisers more control over what content their ads appear next to.

But sources with knowledge said the new measures implemented by the company to protect advertisers have not worked as promised. forbes, One, machine learning enhanced “sensitivity settings,” intended to complement existing controls already provided to advertisers concerned about ads appearing next to unwanted content based on this person and the content they view. Was in the form. forbes, This was to be an AI-powered safety net in addition to keyword filtering and block lists, and companies with “strict sensitivity thresholds” would be able to set it to “conservative” to protect against “targeted hate speech, sexual content, gratuitous gore.” , extreme profanity, obscenity, spam and drugs.

Two other settings provided the following limits for sensitive content: “Relax (coming soon)” and “Standard.” These also use “targeted hate speech” as the first example of content that would be avoided by selecting that setting. Additionally, the admin panel for the tool pledges that “Content that violates the rules of Have added.

However, this did not appear to stop ads from Apple, Bravo, Oracle, Xfinity, and IBM from appearing next to posts promoting Hitler and the Nazi Party. One source said Twitter’s failure to deliver on its other promises about security, in addition to hate content, left brands so angry that they pulled their ads. forbes, Musk has now said he will sue over the Media Matters report.

When contacted for comment, X automatically replied, “Busy right now, please check back later.”

Alexandra Levin and Kathryn Schwab contributed reporting.