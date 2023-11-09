Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) Everything You Need to Know About the Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) appears to be an attractive option, as it was recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of the upward trend in earnings estimates – one of the most powerful forces influencing stock prices.

The sole determinant of the Zacks Rating is a company’s changing earnings picture. Zacks Consensus Estimates – The system tracks the consensus of EPS estimates from sell-side analysts covering the stock for the current and next years.

The power of the changing earnings picture in determining near-term stock price movements makes the Zacks Rating system highly useful to individual investors, as it can be difficult to make decisions based on rating upgrades by Wall Street analysts. These are mostly driven by subjective factors that are difficult to observe and measure in real time.

Thus, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. A Zacks rating upgrade for a stock is essentially a positive comment on its earnings outlook that could have a favorable impact on its stock price.

The most powerful force affecting stock prices

Changes in a company’s future earnings potential, as reflected in earnings estimate revisions, have proven to be strongly correlated with the near-term price movement of its stock. The influence of institutional investors partly contributes to this, as these large professionals use earnings and earnings estimates to calculate the fair value of a company’s shares. In their valuation model, an increase or decrease in earnings estimates results in the fair value for a stock becoming higher or lower, and institutional investors typically buy or sell it. Their wholesale investment actions cause fluctuations in the value of stocks.

Fundamentally speaking, rising earnings estimates and the resulting upside for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. The rating upgrade indicates improvement in the company’s underlying business. Investors should show their appreciation for this improving business trend by pushing the stock higher.

Harnessing the Power of Earnings Estimate Revisions

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock movements trends, so it can indeed be beneficial if such revisions are tracked for making investment decisions. This is where the tried-and-true Zacks Rank stock-rating system plays an important role, as it effectively harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Rank stock-rating system, which uses four factors related to earnings estimates to classify stocks into five groups, ranging from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), a With an impressive outside-audited track record, Zacks Rank #1 stocks have been generating average annual returns of +25% since 1988. You can see the full list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Earnings estimate revisions for.

For the fiscal year ending December 2023, this company is expected to earn -$0.66 per share, which is a change of 69.9% from the year-ago reported number.

Analyst Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Are continuously increasing their estimates for. Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company has increased by 25%.

ground level

Unlike overly optimistic Wall Street analysts, whose rating systems are based on favorable recommendations, the Zacks Rating system maintains the same ratio of ‘buy’ and ‘sell’ ratings for its entire universe of over 4000 stocks at any given time. Regardless of market conditions, only the top 5% of stocks covered by Zacks receive a ‘Strong Buy’ rating and the next 15% receive a ‘Buy’ rating. Therefore, the stock’s placement in the top 20% of Zacks-covered stocks indicates its superior earnings estimate revisions feature, making it a solid candidate to deliver market-beating returns in the near-term.

You can learn more about the Zacks Rank here >>>

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. The upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 puts it in the top 5% of Zacks-covered stocks in terms of estimate revisions, meaning the stock could be on the upside in the near-term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source