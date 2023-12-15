XWELL appoints veteran consumer and wellness entrepreneur Gail Wizenberg to its Board of Directors. daily guardian

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axwell, Inc. (Nasdaq: Will be effective from 2024. The company also announced that Donald Stout, who joined XWELL’s board of directors in 2012, will be retiring from his position.

“Gail’s appointment as an Independent Director adds tremendous depth to XWELL’s Board of Directors as we collectively support the Company’s plans for profitable growth,” commented Bruce Bernstein, Chairman of the Board of XWELL. “His entrepreneurial mindset and extensive expertise in consumer, retail and wellness channel development aligns strongly with XWELL’s strategic plans. We look forward to Gail’s insight and perspective.” Bernstein said, “On behalf of the entire organization, I want to personally thank Donald for his 11 years of dedicated leadership of His guidance and service have been invaluable and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Gail to our Board of Directors,” said Scott Milford, Chief Executive Officer of Axwell. “Her deep operational background and experience launching successful consumer and wellness brands make Gail a natural fit to join our board. His impressive track record will be invaluable as we accelerate new growth strategies, including the planned launch of a new retail platform for independent wellness providers and the expansion of XWELL’s footprint into other transportation hubs.

Gail Wizenberg has over 25 years of progressive leadership experience building, expanding and transforming brands in the retail and wellness industries. Notably, he founded global baby brand Charlie Banana in 2009 and expanded its distribution network to 66 countries internationally before being acquired by Procter & Gamble a decade later. Additionally, Gail’s role as Vice President of Sales at Apptastic Software Inc. helped her drive significant growth within the toy and teen consumer company. Most recently, Gail founded Objects of Magic, a wellness-focused enterprise specializing in corporate team-building and holistic retreats, as well as a retail wellness boutique.

Axwell, Inc. About this

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq:

XpresSpa and its Treats brand are the leading retailers of wellness services and related products, with 34 locations in 15 airports globally.

Naples Wax Center is a group of high-end skin care boutiques, currently operating out of three locations.

XpresCheck is a provider of screening and diagnostic testing in partnership with CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo at its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV2 variants of interest and concern, as well as other pathogens entering the country Conducts bio-surveillance surveillance in India. World.

Hyperpoint is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

forward-looking statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include the statements before, thereafter or otherwise containing the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “intends, ” “should,” “seeks,” “future,” “continue,” or the negative of such words, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations regarding future results or events, including the Company’s current plans and Expectations relating to business and operations, including future store openings for Naples Wax Center, are based on information available to and may differ from expectations. Additional information relating to these and other risks is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements relating to XWELL, or other matters and attributable to XWELL or anyone acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statements. XWELL undertakes no obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof.

