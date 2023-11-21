Xtransfer and Tencent Cloud enter into strategic partnership

Facilitating the digital transformation of the foreign trade industry

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — XTransfer, China’s No. 1 B2B foreign trade financial technology platformAnd tencent cloud Strategic cooperation agreement was signed in Shanghai. Bill Deng, founder and CEO of Xtransfer, and Xu Yiming, vice president of Tencent Cloud, officiated the signing ceremony. The two parties will fully open up and share their respective advantages, including technology, brands and resources, to jointly create more competitive product solutions in foreign trade digitalization, contribute to the digital transformation of the foreign trade industry, and support the development of SMEs .

XTransfer was founded in 2017 and has served more than 400,000 foreign trade SMEs in China. In terms of customer base, it has become the No. 1 B2B foreign trade finance platform in China. XTransfer is a key leader and promoter in the B2B cross-border payments industry and an important partner in the digital services sector of the foreign trade industry. It is committed to providing convenient, secure and cost-effective digital services to foreign business SMEs.

As the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, Tencent Cloud provides globally leading cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and other technology products and services to business organizations, enterprises and individual developers around the world. Taking advantage of advanced technological capabilities, Tencent creates a wide range of cloud industry solutions, promotes an open and win-win cloud ecosystem, promotes the development of Internet-based products and services, and digital upgrading. Supports various industries in achieving.

In this strategic partnership, both parties will adopt an open approach and share resources while collaborating in areas such as product solutions, technology research and development, product integration and expansion. This will ensure the sustainability of Xtransfer’s product services and promote the application of AI technology in the digitalization of foreign trade, thereby accelerating its global business growth.

At the beginning of this year, XTransfer officially began its globalization process, starting from Hong Kong and continuously expanding into international markets to serve more foreign trade companies. Its technology platform and many services are built on cloud infrastructure. “When an enterprise reaches a certain stage of development, whether for cost or sustainability considerations, it is necessary to implement multi-cloud solutions. At this stage, our biggest concern is not cost, but creating better products, thereby To enable foreign trade companies to enjoy seamless financial services. Tencent Cloud’s technical capabilities have been refined through hundreds of large-scale financial institution business scenarios, thereby achieving deep integration between financial business scenarios and technical capabilities. The autonomy and controllability of the technology in the digitalization practices has been widely verified by financial institutions. Tencent Cloud’s core capabilities in cloud computing, database, big data platform and its significant advantage in global network coverage will continuously improve the user experience in the future. “The enhancement will provide strong support for the technical deployment of XTransfer to multiple global sites,” Ma said. Jiwoo, Technical Director of Xtransfer.

Currently, the commercialization of AI applications is increasing rapidly. For years, XTransfer has been developing AI-powered anti-money laundering and risk control systems. This year, Xtransfer has launched “AI letter writing” and “AI employee”, and is now deeply integrating AI into the foreign trade industry and providing targeted products and services for millions of foreign trade enterprises. As AI continues to expand its application in the foreign trade industry, XTransfer partners with Tencent Cloud to enhance the digital experience of foreign trade companies in areas such as cross-border payments and finance, risk control services, marketing and customer acquisition, customer Cooperating together. Management, and employee management. This cooperation aims to help foreign trade enterprises benefit from the technological benefits of the AI ​​​​era, allowing them to enjoy efficient risk control and seamless product experiences. Tencent Cloud will provide technical support to XTransfer to build large-scale models, assist the digital transformation of XTransfer’s products, and jointly expand the application of AI technology in various overseas business scenarios.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of Xtransfer, Said, “Tencent Cloud has industry-leading self-developed products and technologies. Through deeper cooperation, we can create more leading solutions for the B2B foreign trade industry and increase the penetration of these solutions among SMEs, thereby Digitization of business will accelerate.”

Xu Yiming, Vice President of Tencent Cloudsaid, “This partnership demonstrates Tencent Cloud’s innovative approach to the B2B foreign trade finance sector, further strengthening our technological capabilities in the digitalization of foreign trade. Going forward, Tencent Cloud will support the development of partners in the foreign trade industry. “is committed to supporting China and promoting its digital transformation. The two sides will cooperate closely, leveraging their strengths to propel various industries towards a new digital and physical integration zone.”

About Xtransfer

Xtransfer, the No. 1 B2B Foreign Trade Financial Technology Platform, is dedicated to providing secure, compliant, fast, convenient and low-cost foreign trade payment and fund collection solutions to SMEs, which significantly reduces the cost of global expansion and enhances global competitiveness. Established in 2017, the company is headquartered in Shanghai and has branches in major foreign trade cities in China such as Hong Kong, Shenzhen and countries including the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Japan, Australia and Singapore. XTransfer has obtained local payments licenses in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Australia. With over 400,000 enterprise customers, XTransfer has become the industry No. 1 in China.

By cooperating with well-known multinational banks and financial institutions, The structure has been constructed. , XTransfer uses technology as a bridge to connect large financial institutions and small and medium enterprises around the world, allowing small and medium enterprises to enjoy the same cross-border financial services as large multinational corporations.

XTransfer completed its Series D financing in September 2021, and the company’s current valuation is over USD$1.3 billion, making it a unicorn. The lead investor is China Merchants Venture, and other global leading strategic investors include EWTP Capital, Yunqi Capital, Gaorong Capital, 01VC, Telstra Ventures, Mindworks, Lavender Hill Capital Partners and D1 Capital Partners LP. For more information: and https://hk.xtransfer.com/

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/xtransfer-and-tencent-cloud-enter-strategic-partnership-301994656.html

source xtransfer

Source: www.bing.com