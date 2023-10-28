XRPL NFT: Zahou Monsters Collection Launches

Vladislav Sopov

Enthusiasts can support XRPL’s sidechain with Hooks by purchasing monster-themed NFTs

According to data, XRPL aims to issue 3 million NFTs

With the new collection, anyone can support the progress of Xau, one of the experiments with XRP ledger programmability. In the future, the community-funded node cluster will be open for free use.

Zahau Monsters, a collection of monster-themed non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has been launched by XRPL wallet Crossmark and XRP enthusiast Akiserepay. NFTs can be purchased through Crossmark, which is also the first XRP-focused browser wallet with an automated market maker and cross-chain support.

This collection is inspired by the upcoming Halloween event and is reminiscent of the Hooks modification that brings programmability to the XRP ledger:

These dangerous creatures walk among the dead, collecting all fallen hooks (or light-weight smart contracts)

Most interestingly, these NFTs are designed as a form of fundraising for node management on Zahau, a smart contract-enabled sidechain for the XRP ledger. All proceeds from the upcoming auction will be used to run the Zahau validator and Zahau node clusters hosted by Crossmark.

Upon completion of the sale, the Zahau node cluster will be added to the Crossmark wallet and opened for free use to all XRPL and Zahau enthusiasts.

The auction will begin today, October 28, 2023, on XRP Café, one of the largest NFT marketplaces in the XRPL ecosystem. NFTs can be tracked through Bithomp Explorer.

As U.Today previously covered, the Xhaau sidechain is on track for a mainnet launch in 2023.

Last week, it was also announced that Ripple affiliate SBI Holdings will release official Expo 2025 NFTs on the XRP ledger. The mint ceremony will take place in May 2024.

In Q4, 2023, an ecosystem of XRP Ledger NFTs passed several impressive growth milestones. According to the XRP Market Tracker, the net number of NFTs on the XRP Ledger has increased by more than 38% over the past 30 days.

At the time of printing, 2,941,483 non-fungible tokens have been issued on XRPL. All-time NFT sales volume exceeded $40 million in October 2023.

