XRP will not become stablecoin for banks after AMM launch: Expert

In the wake of Ripple’s announcement regarding the integration of an Automated Market Maker (AMM) into the XRP Ledger (XRPL), the community is full of speculation and debate. At the center of this discussion is the potential transformation of XRP in light of this update, particularly with respect to its classification and function as a digital asset.

David Schwartz, Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, previously described this update as the most important for XRPL, raising expectations among stakeholders. Additionally, at the recent Swell conference, Ripple revealed plans to integrate its rebranded Ripple Payments product with XRPL’s native decentralized exchange (DEX), further fueling discussion among community members.

The community reaction has been a mixture of enthusiasm and confusion. Digital Perspectives, a leading community influencer with over 150,000 followers on X, Express Concerns over the potential impacts of this update: “Are we seeing XRP become a stablecoin with the introduction of the AMM and prudential treatment requirements from the Bank for International Settlements? [BIS], Cat 1 vs Cat 2, where would you classify XRP?”

He further questioned, “When XLS-30D is passed and AMM becomes an integral part of XRPL, will it change the characteristics of XRP and qualify it as a Group 1B asset for BIS and other banks?”

XRP price volatility is essential

Panos Mekaras, co-founder of crypto-focused company Anodos, early intervened To dispel rumors and speculations of XRP turning into a stablecoin to fit into BIS’s 1B asset class with the arrival of AMM. Mekaras, who has previously clashed with Digital Perspectives over misinformation, provided a detailed rebuttal to the idea that XRP could become a stablecoin.

He stressed, “The fundamental nature of XRP as the native coin of the XRP ledger, a decentralized digital asset that is freely traded, is immutable. It is technically impossible for XRP to turn into a stablecoin, a concept that completely contradicts its underlying design.

He further highlighted the dynamism of AMMs and said that they are most effective in high volatility environments. This volatility benefits liquidity providers (LPs) by attracting more traders and, as a result, increasing trading volumes and fees. According to Mekaras, AMMs are designed to take advantage of such market conditions.

Mekaras also highlighted the potential impact of the AMM on the market dynamics of XRP. He suggested that the implementation of the AMM could increase buying pressure on XRP. A significant portion of the token is expected to be locked in AMM, increasing its liquidity and attracting more traders. This, in turn, will make crypto tokens more versatile and efficient for different use cases.

In his concluding remarks, Mekaras called for more informed understanding within the community. He stressed the need to focus on the technical aspects of XRPL and AMM and advised against individuals spreading misinformation.

“The community should stop following and paying attention to misinformation spreaders like Digital Perspectives and learn more about the technology of XRPL and AMM,” Mekaras said.

At press time, XRP price found support at the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level in the 1-day chart and traded at $0.6333.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com